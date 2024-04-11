Submit Release
TOMORROW: SBA Administrator to Visit Immigrant-Owned Small Business in Brooklyn, Celebrate Small Business Boom

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, April 12, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, will travel to Brooklyn, N.Y., to visit a local, immigrant-owned small business. The business, one of the most popular Latin eateries in the five boroughs, got started with SBA support.

On Thursday, April 11, new Census data revealed that since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, there have been a record 17 million new business applications, including more than 974,000 in New York alone – and this Small Business Boom is being led by women and people of color.

Friday, April 11

Immigrant-Owned Small Business Visit

WHO:                 SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

WHEN:                            1:00 p.m. ET. Media arrival by 12:50 p.m. ET.

WHERE:            Brooklyn, NY. Location details sent upon RSVP to theodora.lake@sba.gov

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.


Rebecca Galanti
U.S. Small Business Administration
Rebecca.Galanti@sba.gov

