Dime Bolsters C&I Middle Market Lending Operations

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that it has hired Klaudio Nikolla as Senior Vice President and Group Leader within its middle market C&I lending operations. Klaudio comes to Dime from Peapack-Gladstone Bank where he held the position of Senior Managing Director.

“I joined Dime given my confidence in their ability to respond to customers quickly, combined with their flat organizational structure and commitment to growing the C&I business. These qualities are key differentiators to win business,” said Klaudio.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime said, “hiring Klaudio to help drive our growth in middle market lending is a win for Dime. Klaudio’s addition is another example of our commitment to our stated goal of diversifying our balance sheet and increasing our C&I business.”

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.6 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


