RevHubOC’s NorthSTAR Receives Estrella Award for Excellence in Community Building Through Partnership

The Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognizes RevHub’s NorthSTAR collaborative as 2024 Community Partner at 30th Annual Estrella Awards

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevHubOC , Orange County’s leading builder of social enterprise ecosystems, has been named 2024 Community Partner by the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for its community-building success through the NorthSTAR (Systems to Access Resources) initiative.



RevHub’s NorthSTAR is a collaborative of community organizations dedicated to illuminating pathways and eliminating barriers to entrepreneurship, thus creating a viable means for people to reach social and economic upward mobility. In the past 12 months, NorthSTAR has reached over 1.3 million individuals, served nearly 10,500 budding entrepreneurs, and assisted with launching over 130 businesses in its mission of assisting underserved, underrepresented populations throughout Orange County.

This impressive outcome earned RevHub recognition at the Chamber’s 30th Annual Estrella Awards, where NorthSTAR was recognized for its leadership in building community partnerships and expanding resources to entrepreneurs of all backgrounds. The ceremony was held Saturday, April 6, at the Grand Ballroom of the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim and celebrated the Chamber’s initiative of recognizing efforts to advance the Hispanic community in Southern California.

Representatives from Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and Los Angeles Counties were in attendance at the event, and Senator Josh Newman (CA-29th District) presented the award to NorthSTAR. In 2022, Newman championed $8.5 million in funding from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) for RevHub to develop the NorthSTAR collaborative.

“We’re truly honored that our efforts have assisted the local Hispanic community to such an extent to earn this prestigious award,” said Carma Lacy, executive director of ecosystem building at RevHub. “We hope this recognition from the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce not only brings a spotlight to the powerful free resources we offer the community, but also draws partnerships with community-based organizations, government agencies, and skilled mentors so that we can create even more of an impact moving forward.”

NorthSTAR creates unprecedented access to tools and strategic guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing businesses alike, providing free support throughout Orange County while strengthening the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. Organizations, agencies, and prospective mentors interested in supporting NorthSTAR should contact Carma Lacy at carma@revhuboc.com .

About RevHubOC

RevHubOC coalesces Orange County’s social enterprise ecosystem for greater innovation and impact. Founded in 2019, RevHub is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners that has incubated 23 social enterprises and established RevHubOC Social Innovation Fund, Orange County’s first social impact investment fund (RevFund). In 2022, RevHub joined several partners in establishing the NorthSTAR (Systems To Access Resources) Collaborative to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. RevHub recently announced its development of Orange County’s first Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI). For more information, visit revhuboc.com.

About NorthSTAR

The NorthSTAR collaborative was launched in 2022 by RevHub and its partners OneOC, the Center for Entrepreneurship at Cal State Fullerton, the North Orange County Community College District, the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, CIELO, Advance OC, the Orange County Multi-ethnic Collaborative of Community Agencies (OC MECCA), and the Social Science Research Center at Cal State Fullerton. It received $8.5 million in funding from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) and Senator Josh Newman (CA-29th District) to support Orange County entrepreneurs through resources, mentorship, and funding. For more information, visit northstaroc.com.

