Gibson Energy Confirms 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”) announced today that it expects to release its 2024 first quarter financial and operating results on Monday, April 29, 2024 after the close of North American markets. The 2024 first quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2024 first quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:

Registration at least five minutes prior to the conference call is recommended.

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Annual General Meeting & Webcast Details

Gibson is holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00 noon Eastern Time). This meeting will be held in a hybrid format (virtual and in-person). Applying technology to the meeting by allowing virtual participation will make the meeting more relevant, accessible and engaging for all involved, permitting a broader base of shareholders to participate in the meeting, regardless of their geographic location.

Attending In-Person:

Lumi Experience Studio

Suite 1410, 225 6 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta

Attending virtually can be accessed using the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Additionally, information and materials related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be accessed using the following URL:

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

