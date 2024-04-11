Submit Release
Sotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at this link or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health, along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 2nd.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Jason Peterson
Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health
IR@soterahealth.com

Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com

