MDB Capital Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 and Fiscal Year 2023 Results Webinar on Wednesday April 17, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Addison, Texas, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, plans to host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday April 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the webinar and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated 2024 milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar here . The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB’s investor relations website at https://investors.mdb.com/ .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB itself became a public entity to attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets.

MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures'') and Patentvest, Inc., and has a majority ownership stake in Invizyne Technologies, Inc. MDB recently expanded the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors.

For more information, please visit www.mdb.com .

