HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on April 22, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 22, 2024. A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter 2024 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT Financial provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2023, HBT Financial had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(309) 664-4556


