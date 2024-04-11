Inari Medical Announces the Release of 2023 Ethos and Sustainability Report

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced the publication of its 2023 Ethos and Sustainability Report. The report highlights Inari’s commitment to its ethos and important corresponding environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report can be found on Inari’s website here.



“We are proud to issue our third annual Ethos and Sustainability Report and highlight the ESG-focused initiatives we implemented during the past year,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. “2023 was a great year for Inari, our patients, and our employees, as we focused on activities that embodied the Inari ethos. Our 2023 Ethos and Sustainability Report summarizes these activities and reflects the responsibility that we feel towards all stakeholders.”





About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

