ITW Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter 2024 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:
ITW Q1 2024 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com. An audio-only replay will be available from April 30 through May 7 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16.1 billion in 2023. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7451
mediarelations@itw.com 		                Investor Relations
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7411
investorrelations@itw.com
     

