Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,950 in the last 365 days.

Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 120-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.4 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the Southeast as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials:
  John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV
  Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
  Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
  (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281
  joxford@renasant.com jim.mabry@renasant.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more