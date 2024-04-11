Expert View: Polyimide Coating Market Shows Outstanding Growth at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2031

Polyimide Coating Markets

The global polyimide coating market size is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyimide coatings market generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The key players analysed in the global polyimide coatings market report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., ELANTAS Beck India Ltd, FLEXcon Company, Inc., I.S.T Corporation, KANEKA CORPORATION, MITSUI CHEMICALS, INC., Saint-Gobain, SOLVER POLYIMIDE, Toray Industries, Inc., and UBE Corporation.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Polyimide Coating Market by Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), by Application (Electronic parts, Tubing, Electrical insulation, Fiber optic cables, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report analyses these key players in the global polyimide coatings market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analysing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global polyimide coatings market report based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the thermoset segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global polyimide coatings market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The thermoplastic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global polyimide coatings industry share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The fiber optic cables segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating the global polyimide coatings market share in 2021, holding half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions of the market such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

