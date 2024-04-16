Four Friends Embarked On A 'Brosectomy' At Pollock Clinics in Vancouver Last Week
A group of men from Maple Ridge, BC decided to turn getting a vasectomy into a group experience.
Being assertive and taking responsibility for birth control in a relationship, that’s our vision for the modern man.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men often seek out challenges with their friends. Some travel the world to conquer rocky terrain, snow-capped summits or the open ocean. Introducing the “brosectomy”, where men undergo a group vasectomy with their friends.
At Pollock Clinics, Dr. Neil Pollock has noted a significant increase in recent years in the number of men turning their vasectomies into a guys' trip. They are having a more positive vasectomy experience, strengthening bonds between comrades, and taking responsibility for birth control in their relationships.
Four close friends took a road trip last week from Maple Ridge to to say farewell to their fertility by getting their vasectomies done in a group setting back to back. Their brosectomy took place at Pollock Clinics in Vancouver, founded by Dr. Neil Pollock over 25 years ago.
The Pollock Clinics team promotes the brosectomy to transform a potentially anxious appointment into something fun. Having a sense of brotherhood enhances the recovery process. To encourage a memorable weekend, the clinic prepared custom muscle shirts for the group and organized a lunch after their procedures.
Vasectomies are a safe, quick and highly effective form of male birth control. During the procedure, a tube called the vas deferens is blocked to prevent sperm from entering the semen. Techniques have advanced significantly over time. Pollock Clinics doctors perform the procedure in under 10 minutes, virtually painlessly, without using a needle or scalpel. Dr. Neil Pollock and his team have performed over 75,000 vasectomies in their dedicated men’s sexual health clinics.
The clinic has committed to donate all proceeds from group vasectomy visits to the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, contributing to research and accessible men’s health services.
About Pollock Clinics
Pollock Clinics offers no-scalpel, no-needle vasectomy and circumcision for all ages under local anesthesia with skin glue closure. They offer treatments for erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s Disease, testosterone replacement therapy, ejaculatory difficulties, hair restoration, penile enlargement, and penile rehabilitation after prostate surgery.
For further inquiries or to learn more about the services offered at Pollock Clinics, please reach out to https://www.pollockclinics.com/.
Four longtime friends bond over ‘brosectomy’ in Vancouver