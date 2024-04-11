Fresno's BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Presents Black Maternal Health Week 2024
We are thrilled to once again lead the charge for Black Maternal Health Week in Fresno”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Maternal Health Week is April 11-17, founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA) and championed locally by Fresno's BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC). Led by Shantay R. Davies-Balch, President & CEO, BWPC acknowledges the urgent need to tackle racial disparities in maternal and birth outcomes, rallying the community for a week of impactful events.
Since 2019, BWPC has united partners and stakeholders to drive initiatives improving maternal health in the Black community in Fresno and beyond. Black Maternal Health Week serves as a catalyst, guiding BWPC's year-round efforts in policy advocacy, education, and community power-building.
This year's theme, "Our Bodies STILL Belong to Us: Reproductive Justice NOW!", underscores the ongoing fight for reproductive justice, urging collective action against systemic inequities in maternal healthcare. BWPC invites all to engage in this important conversation and explore culturally relevant interventions driving reproductive justice.
Black Maternal Health Week in Fresno launched with the Black Maternal Health Exhibit on April 4th during Art Hop. The upcoming highlight of this week-long initiative is the Health Fair and Jubilee on Saturday April 13, providing invaluable resources such as cribs, car seats, strollers, breast pumps, pregnancy education and more to support local families. Events conclude with the Black Maternal Health Symposium on April 15, featuring esteemed guests including California Surgeon General, Dr. Diana Ramos. These events promise informative discussions, connecting attendees with advocates, decision-makers and healthcare professionals dedicated to improving maternal and child health outcomes.
BWPC expresses profound gratitude to Presenting Sponsor Anthem Blue Cross Medi-Cal for their steadfast support of Black Maternal Health Week and their significant contributions over the past years.
"We are thrilled to once again lead the charge for Black Maternal Health Week in Fresno," says Shantay R. Davies-Balch, President & CEO of BWPC. "Our mission is clear: to ensure that every Black Mama and birthing person receives the care, support, and respect they deserve. Together, we can achieve reproductive justice now!"
Don't miss Fresno's original Black Maternal Health Week celebration! RSVP at blackwpc.org/bmhw and join us in championing reproductive justice for all.
About BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center:
BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Shantay R. Davies-Balch as a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community. From research and education to advocacy and infrastructure building, BWPC is dedicated to improving Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, elevating the Black voice, and strengthening Black capacity. For more information about BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center visit: www.Blackwpc.org
