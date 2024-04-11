Global Shoulder Arthroscopy Market Size (USD $712.12 million by 2032) Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Shoulder Arthroscopy Market 2024

Increase in the demand for minimal invasive procedures & rise in incidence of shoulder injuries drives the growth of the Shoulder Arthroscopy Market market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Shoulder Arthroscopy Market by Product Type (Arthroscopes, Power Shaver Systems, Shoulder Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopic Systems, and Others), Indication (Rotator Cuff Tears, Shoulder Instability or Dislocation, Frozen Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032″. The shoulder arthroscopy market was valued at $432.46 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $712.12 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Top Companies Of Shoulder Arthroscopy Market

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Biotek

• Stryker Corporation.

• Conmed Corporation

• Osteocare Medical Pvt Ltd.

• SironixMedtech

• Star Sports Medicine Co., Ltd.

• GPC Medical Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Karl Storz GmbH and Co. Kg

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/175321

Prime determinants of growth

The global shoulder arthroscopy market is experiencing growth due to several key factors. People are increasingly seeking minimally invasive procedures due to the advantages of less discomfort, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays, which increases the demand for shoulder arthroscopy procedures. In addition, the precision, efficacy, and safety of shoulder arthroscopic procedures have been improved through ongoing technological developments in arthroscopy equipment, increasing its appeal to patients and healthcare professionals. These developments, which include enhanced instrumentation, cutting-edge surgical techniques, and high-definition imaging systems, allow surgeons to carry out difficult procedures more precisely and easily. This increases the demand for enhanced instrumentation and propels the growth of the market.

The shoulder arthroscopic implants segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the shoulder arthroscopic implants segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global shoulder arthroscopy market revenue. The key drivers for the growth of the segment include the rise in adoption of arthroscopic procedures for shoulder injury treatment.

On the other hand, the arthroscopes segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the advancements that take place in arthroscopes to improve the imaging quality during arthroscopy procedure.

The rotator cuff tears segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on indication, the rotator cuff tears segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global shoulder arthroscopy market revenue. The segment growth was attributed to high prevalence of rotator cuff tears around the globe and adoption of arthroscopic procedure for its treatment.

On the other hand, the shoulder impingement syndrome segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the increase in number of shoulder injuries related to sports.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. This growth is attributed to the rise in number of hospitals offering arthroscopy services and people’s preference towards hospitals for shoulder arthroscopy owing to well established and high-quality instruments used in hospitals.

On the other hand, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers in the developed countries and increase in awareness among population regarding advantages of ACS.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths share of the global market, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly advanced medical facilities in this region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, which is attributed to rise in healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, healthcare providers are gaining awareness regarding new technologies for arthroscopy, which is expected to increase the adoption of these instruments in the Asia-Pacific region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/175321

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞:

• Enhance your strategic decision making

• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on

• Increase your industry knowledge

• Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments

• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

• Build your technical insight

• Illustrate trends to exploit

• Strengthen your analysis of competitors

• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

• Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.