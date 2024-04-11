- Docket Number:
- FDA-2014-D-0313
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs, Office of Orphan Products Development
This guidance provides recommendations to industry, researchers, patient groups, and other stakeholders (collectively referred to in this guidance as “stakeholders”) interested in requesting a meeting, including a teleconference, with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) on issues related to orphan-drug designation requests, humanitarian use device (HUD) designation requests, rare pediatric disease designation requests, funding opportunities through the Orphan Products Grants Program and the Pediatric Device Consortia Grants Program, and orphan product1 patient-related topics of concern. It is also intended to assist OOPD staff in addressing such meeting requests. This guidance describes procedures for requesting, preparing, scheduling, conducting, and documenting such meetings.
