INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Regeneron” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: REGN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Regeneron is the subject of a DOJ lawsuit filed on April 10, 2024. The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose millions of dollars in price concessions given to drug distributors in the form of credit card fee reimbursements. According to the lawsuit, this created a higher average selling price for the Company’s Eylea product than Medicare allowed for.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

