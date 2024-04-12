Metro Vancouver REALTOR® honoured for her mentorship of at-risk youth

Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) honoured Burnaby REALTOR® Juliana Vallee with this year’s REALTORS Care® Award for her charitable support of girls in need.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Vancouver REALTORS® (GVR) honoured Burnaby REALTOR® Juliana Vallee with this year’s REALTORS Care® Award for her charitable support of girls in need, extensive fundraising, and other community work across Metro Vancouver.

The REALTORS Care® Award honours local Realtors who demonstrate a sustained commitment to charitable, fundraising or volunteer activities that strengthen communities and support people in need.

Juliana founded the Vancity Girls Club, an organisation that offers mentorship, guidance, and leadership to help girls in need overcome challenges and achieve their goals. The club has proved so successful that new chapters have opened in Burnaby and the Tri-Cities.

In 2023, she personally fundraised enough money for more than 40 members of the girls club and its partner boys club to attend a leadership camp.

As a brain tumor survivor, Juliana also donates a portion of each sale that she’s involved with to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

“Juliana created a space where at-risk young girls can access tools and resources to make positive choices in their lives,” said Diana Dickey, Chair, GVR. “She’s a role model, a mentor, and an inspirational figure to these girls, and she’s a true community-minded leader.”

Here is a video tribute of Juliana Vallee’s community work: https://youtu.be/3ThBGf0WP48

Each year, REALTORS® donate time, money and enthusiasm to numerous charitable and volunteer causes. REALTORS® have donated over $480,000 to shelter-related charities and collected donations of blankets and warm clothing to help more than 500,000 people in the Lower Mainland.

