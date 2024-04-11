The anticipated growth of the global gummy vitamins market is expected to be substantial as it follows a significant CAGR between 2024 and 2030. This expansion is attributed to several factors including the growing sedentary lifestyles, inadequate diets, lack of physical activity, increasing awareness about the importance of healthy living, and the continual advancements in providing high-quality, nutrient-packed gummy vitamins worldwide. These trends are projected to lead to a notable increase in revenue for the gummy vitamins market throughout the forecast period (2024–2030).

New York, USA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gummy Vitamins Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2030, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Otsuka, Bayer, Pfizer, Abbott, Bionova, International Flavors & Fragrances, NOW Foods

The anticipated growth of the global gummy vitamins market is expected to be substantial as it follows a significant CAGR between 2024 and 2030. This expansion is attributed to several factors including the growing sedentary lifestyles, inadequate diets, lack of physical activity, increasing awareness about the importance of healthy living, and the continual advancements in providing high-quality, nutrient-packed gummy vitamins worldwide. These trends are projected to lead to a notable increase in revenue for the gummy vitamins market throughout the forecast period (2024–2030).

DelveInsight’s Gummy Vitamins Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading gummy vitamins companies’ market shares, challenges, gummy vitamins market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market gummy vitamins companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Gummy Vitamins Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global gummy vitamins market during the forecast period.

Notable gummy vitamins companies such as Amway Corporation, Abbott, Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd, Herbalife Nutrition, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, The Bountiful Company, ADM, NU SKIN, Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., RBK Nutraceuticals, American Health, Good Health New Zealand, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., NOW Foods, Bionova, Carlyle Nutritionals, LLC, and several others, are currently operating in the gummy vitamins market.

In December 2022, GNC introduced innovative holistic health solutions to market including the new GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+ Multivitamin Gummies. The new GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+ Multivitamin Gummies provide essential vitamins and minerals in a flavorful and convenient format helping consumers to feel better and to support the overall enhanced quality of life and longevity.

In June 2022, vitafusion ™ introduced Multi + Immune Support, a 2-in-1 gummy vitamin that is a daily multivitamin and includes Vitamin C and Zinc for immune support. It also introduced Multi + Beauty, another 2-in-1 multivitamin that includes Biotin and Retinol (vitamin A RAE) for hair, skin, and nail support.

In April 2021, Persona Nutrition, a leading personalized vitamin program, launched the world's first daily gummy vitamin packs for the entire family with specific health goals, including immune health, focus, relaxation, everyday support as well as hair, skin and nail health. The new, all-natural gummies were developed by doctors and nutritionists to support kid, teen, and adult health.

Gummy Vitamins Overview

Gummy vitamins have swiftly risen in popularity, offering a playful and tasty alternative to traditional vitamin pills. These chewy, brightly colored supplements have captured the attention of both children and adults, making the daily routine of taking vitamins a more enjoyable experience. Designed to mimic the appearance and texture of gummy candies, they often come in a variety of fruity flavors, from tangy citrus to sweet berry blasts. Beyond their appealing taste and texture, gummy vitamins pack a punch of essential nutrients, catering to various health needs such as vitamins A, C, D, and E, as well as minerals like calcium and zinc. This convenient form of supplementation has become a go-to option for those looking to support their overall health and well-being without the fuss of swallowing pills.

However, as with any supplement, it’s crucial to understand the potential pros and cons of gummy vitamins. While they offer a fun and easy way to get essential nutrients, particularly for individuals who struggle with traditional pills, they may also contain added sugars and artificial flavors to enhance their taste. Monitoring sugar intake is essential, especially for children, as excess sugar can lead to health issues such as tooth decay and weight gain. Additionally, ensuring the quality and effectiveness of gummy vitamins is paramount, as not all brands are created equal. Despite these considerations, gummy vitamins remain a popular choice for many, providing a delightful approach to daily health routines and an accessible means of meeting nutritional needs.





Gummy Vitamins Market Insights

North America is projected to take the lead in revenue within the global gummy vitamins market. This is due to several factors such as the rising incidence of vitamin deficiencies among North Americans, a growing obesity rate, and an increasing awareness of the importance of a healthy diet. Additionally, the region is expected to see a surge in demand for gummy vitamins during the forecast period due to ongoing advancements including new product launches.

Based on data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture in 2020, the majority of the US population falls short of meeting the daily recommended intake for various nutrients: 94.3% for vitamin D, 88.5% for vitamin E, 52.2% for magnesium, 44.1% for calcium, 43.0% for vitamin A, and 38.9% for vitamin C.

The 2021 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) reported that obesity affected 41.9% of the US population in 2020. According to this source, severe obesity rates in the US increased from 4.7% in 2017 to 9.2% in 2020. Gummy vitamins aid in appetite suppression through their components such as collagen, fiber, and probiotics. These elements work in tandem, promoting a sense of fullness that lasts longer, thus reducing overall calorie intake. For individuals managing obesity, maintaining optimal levels of micronutrients is crucial, making gummy vitamins a viable option. These chewable supplements can also be a satisfying alternative for those on a weight loss journey, providing a solution to sugar cravings.

Additionally, the increasing growth of developmental endeavors within the gummy vitamins industry is projected to boost the demand for such products. In May 2021, vitafusion Gummy Vitamins, a leading brand in America's gummy vitamin market, introduced a new brain food supplement. This supplement includes Ashwagandha, Phosphatidylserine, and B vitamins, aimed at supporting brain health, stress management, and concentration by delivering essential nutrients. Consequently, the combination of these factors is anticipated to enhance the expansion of the gummy vitamins market in the North American region throughout the predicted timeframe.

Gummy Vitamins Market Dynamics

The primary driver behind the expansion of the gummy vitamins market is the increasing prevalence of unhealthy and inadequate diets worldwide, leading to malnutrition and deficiencies in vital vitamins and minerals. In our fast-paced world, marked by sedentary lifestyles and limited exposure to sunlight, the body often fails to receive an ample supply of these essential nutrients, hindering optimal synthesis. Consequently, individuals experience a decline in overall well-being, exhibiting weakened immunity and heightened susceptibility to illnesses. This pattern emerges largely due to the consistent shortfall in meeting daily requirements for both macro and micronutrients, necessitating the use of supplements, including vitamin supplements.

UNICEF’s data (2021) reveals that in 2020, just 40% of needy children obtained the crucial advantages of vitamin A supplementation. The report also highlights that regular, high-dose vitamin A supplementation, a well-established and affordable measure, has been proven to decrease overall mortality rates by 12 to 24%. This growing necessity for vitamin supplements, both for children and adults addressing their deficiencies, is anticipated to drive the market for gummy vitamins.

Gummy vitamins have gained a broad consumer following among both kids and adults due to their chewy consistency and sweet, candy-like flavor. Since a large portion of the population, spanning all age ranges, enjoys sweet treats, the gummy texture of these supplements makes them appealing to a wide audience, allowing people to enjoy them at any time without concerns about potential health risks. The goal of gummy vitamins is to deliver essential nutrients without sacrificing taste.

However, factors such as the use of synthetic vitamins in the market, the high costs of production, and the limited availability of naturally sourced raw materials could hinder the growth of the gummy vitamins industry.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Key Gummy Vitamins Companies Amway Corporation, Abbott, Glanbia PLC, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd, Herbalife Nutrition, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, The Bountiful Company, ADM, NU SKIN, Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., RBK Nutraceuticals, American Health, Good Health New Zealand, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., NOW Foods, Bionova, Carlyle Nutritionals, LLC, among others

Gummy Vitamins Market Assessment

Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation By Product Type: Single Vitamin and Multivitamins Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation By Source: Plant-based and Animal-based Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation By End User: Adults and Pediatric Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmacies, E-commerce, and Others Gummy Vitamins Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gummy Vitamins Market 7 Gummy Vitamins Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Gummy Vitamins Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

