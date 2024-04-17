Zappix and GTS Launch Advanced CX and Call Center Capabilities for North American Enterprises and Government Sectors
By combining Zappix's Visual IVR Technology with GTS's expertise with Genesys and AWS, we are revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zappix and GTS have launched their advanced Customer Engagement Solutions and Call Center Operational Enhancements for North American enterprises and government clients, marking a significant step forward in customer service and operational efficiency.
— Bob Barrows, VP of Global Partnerships at Zappix
A key highlight of the partnership is the joint deep integration work achieved with Cloud Contact Center Solutions including Genesys Cloud and Amazon Connect. Leveraging GTS's expertise in Genesys Integration and Amazon Connect Integration on the Genesys and AWS platforms and Zappix's innovative Visual IVR Technology that seamlessly integrates with both, clients are now equipped with a comprehensive solution that brings advanced visual and digital functionality to customers while bridging digital and voice interactions.
"We are thrilled to partner with GTS to deliver cutting-edge CX and Call Center Operational Enhancements to our clients," said Bob Barrows, VP of Global Partnerships at Zappix. "By combining our Visual IVR Technology with GTS's expertise with Genesys and AWS, we are revolutionizing the way businesses engage with their customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering tangible results for our clients."
The partnership marks a significant industry milestone in elevating Seamless Customer Engagement and automating operations for businesses in expedited implementation timeframes. In addition, achieving Real-Time Data Synchronization ensures a seamless transition between digital and voice channels, empowering customers to resolve inquiries efficiently and effortlessly, and subsequently reducing the operational impact on the business operation.
“This partnership between GTS and Zappix brings together the best of both worlds in Customer Experience Solutions and Call Center Operational Enhancements,” says Ram Agarwal, Founder and CEO at Global Technology Solutions. “Together, we're not just enhancing Customer Experience Solutions; we're setting a new benchmark for excellence and innovation in the industry."
The collaboration between Zappix and GTS represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Customer Service Automation and Call Center Solutions. By harnessing the power of Visual IVR Technology and deep integration with the Genesys and AWS platforms, clients can unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and Customer Satisfaction.
Key Highlights:
Customer Engagement: Combining Zappix's Visual IVR Technology with GTS's expertise improves digital and voice interaction transitions, enhancing the
Customer Experience.
Operational Efficiency: Deep integration with Genesys Cloud and Amazon Connect streamlines Cloud-Based Customer Service, reducing time and effort.
Real-Time Synchronization: Ensures customers resolve inquiries efficiently, improving satisfaction and reducing operational impact.
Technological Innovation: The partnership's use of AI Customer Service and cloud solutions delivers new functionalities in Customer Service.
Discover how our combined solutions can transform your Enterprise CX Solutions and Government Sector Digital Transformation by visiting www.zappix.com and www.globo-tek.com.
About Zappix
Zappix offers an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform transforming customer service with digital outreach and Visual IVR, streamlining interactions, and providing actionable analytics. This drives cost savings, improves Customer Experience, and opens new revenue avenues.
About Global Technology Solutions Inc.
GTS redefines Customer Experiences with cloud and AI, specializing in Genesys Cloud Contact Center, UiPath RPA, and AWS Cloud Solutions, aiming to build trust and loyalty through technology.
Media Contacts
Shannon Colbert
Zappix, Inc.
781-739-2770
marketing@zappix.com
PR Team
Global Technology Solutions, Inc.
855-245-6285
prmedia@globo-tek.com
Shannon Colbert
Zappix
+1 781-739-2770
shannon.colbert@zappix.com