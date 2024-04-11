Climate change is impacting marine life more than we realized

The ocean is a vibrant ecosystem teeming with life. Sadly, it’s sending out distress signals. A recent study suggests that climate change is wreaking far more havoc on marine life than we ever imagined.

Scientists are sounding the alarm that fish and invertebrates (like snails and sea urchins) are caught in the crosshairs, and the effects are profound.

Climate change: Hidden dangers for marine life

“To gain a better understanding of the overall worldwide impact of climate change, marine biologists calculate its effects on all fish or all invertebrate species lumped together,” explained lead author Katharina Alter of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ).

This approach to studying the impact of climate change on marine life aims to capture the overall impact across these broad categories. However, this method has a significant limitation.

Let’s say climate change affects two different groups of marine animals in opposite ways. For example, warmer and more acidic waters might benefit one group by providing more food sources, while harming another by weakening their shells.

In such a scenario, the averaging approach could mask the true impact. The average result might show minimal change for the entire category, even though individual groups within it are experiencing significant positive or negative effects.

This is precisely what the new study by Dr. Alter and her team aims to address. Their method goes beyond simple averaging and instead focuses on how much individual species deviate from their normal biological state due to climate change. The result? A clearer picture of the damage.

…

Reproduction

It may become harder to create the next generation. This is serious for species already struggling. Warmer waters and ocean acidification can disrupt reproductive cycles, decrease egg or larval survival, and even make it harder for adults to find mates.

Predictions of marine life and climate change

The researchers examined how different levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide would influence the future health of our oceans. This is crucial because excess carbon dioxide from human activities (like burning fossil fuels) is the primary driver of both ocean warming and acidification.

“Our new approach suggests that if ocean warming and acidification continue on the current trajectory, up to 100% of the biological processes in fish and invertebrate species will be affected, while previous research methods found changes in only about 20 and 25% of all processes, respectively,” noted Dr. Alter.

Importantly, the study also provides a crucial glimmer of hope. In a scenario where carbon dioxide emissions are significantly reduced, the percentage of affected biological processes drops dramatically. This underscores the power of human action; by mitigating climate change, we have the potential to protect vast swaths of marine life.

Sanjana Gajbhiye, Earth.com, 10 April 2024. Article.

