Effects of pH on olfactory behaviours in male shore crabs, Carcinus maenas

The effects of climate change are becoming more apparent, predominantly concerning the impacts of ocean acidification on calcifying species. Many marine organisms rely on chemical signals for processes such as foraging for food, predator avoidance, or locating mates. The process of how chemical cues in marine invertebrates function, and how this sensory mode is affected by pH levels, is less researched. We tested the impact of reduced pH (7.6), simulating end-of-the-century predicted average ocean pH, against current oceanic pH conditions (8.2), on the behavioural response of male shore crabs Carcinus maenas to the female sex pheromone bouquet consisting of Uridine–diphosphate (UDP) and Uridine–triphosphate (UTP). While in current pH conditions (8.2), there was a significant increase in sexual interactions in the presence of female pheromone, males showed reduced sexual behaviours at pH 7.6. The crab weight–pH relationship, in which larger individuals respond more intensely sexually in normal pH (8.2), is reversed for both the initial detection and time to locate the cue. These results indicate that lowered pH alters chemical signalling in C. maenas also outside the peak reproductive season, which may need to be taken into account when considering the future management of this globally invasive species.

Ohnstad H., Jones A. M., Howard B., schirrmacher P., Bartels-Hardege H. D. & Hardege D. J., 2024. Effects of pH on olfactory behaviours in male shore carbs, Carcinus maenas. Animals 14: 6. doi: 10.3390/ani14060948. Article.

