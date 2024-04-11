New RSC Policy Briefing: “Health Research System Recovery: Strengthening Canada’s Health Research System After the COVID-19 Pandemic”

Ottawa, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RSC has released its latest report titled “Health Research System Recovery: Strengthening Canada’s Health Research System After the COVID-19 Pandemic." The report goes beyond preparing for the next pandemic or health emergency by outlining how to comprehensively reshape Canada’s health research system.

Co-Chair of the Working Group, Dr. Sharon Straus, FRSC, University of Toronto, said: “We have a chance to reshape and advance Canada’s health research system to strengthen our health systems, embed health in all policy, rebuild trust in science and improve health. With input from members of the public, funders, researchers, research institution leaders, and policy and decision makers, we developed 12 actionable recommendations.

“These include prioritizing equity, diversity and anti-racism in research activities and processes; increasing coordination of research and research priorities across the country; revising funding processes including peer review; investing in researchers, patient engagement and capacity building in how to put research evidence to use; breaking down barriers to Indigenous-led health research; and producing innovative and useful research.

“All of us in Canada can play a part to implement these and make the health research system more nimble, innovative, diverse, inclusive, equitable and resilient.”

This report was prepared with input from a diverse array of interested parties, which resulted in a theme focused on public and patient engagement in research that is critical to research advancement and the rebuilding of trust in science.

Background

Established by the President of the Royal Society of Canada in April 2020, the RSC Task Force on COVID-19 was mandated to provide evidence-informed perspectives on major societal challenges in response to and recovery from COVID-19. The Task Force established a series of Working Groups to rapidly develop Policy Briefings, with the objective of supporting policy makers with evidence to inform their decisions.

About the Royal Society of Canada

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) is comprised of The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

