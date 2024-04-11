French Navy ship visits central hub

VIETNAM, April 11 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — A French Navy frigate, the Vendemiaire, and its 98 crew members began a five-day friendship visit to the central city of Đà Nẵng on April 11, promoting exchange activities and training programmes.

The ship, led by lieutenant colonel Sebastien Drouelle, captain and the commander, will pay a visit to the city’s people’s committee, Military Zone 5, before hosting on board teams from Vietnamese Navy Zone 3, Coast Guard Zone 2, colleges and school students, businesses and French expats living in Việt Nam.

French crew members will play a friendly volleyball match with Navy Zone 3 team and join tour programmes in Đà Nẵng, Hội An and Thừa Thiên-Huế during the five-day visit.

French Navy frigate and Vietnamese Navy Zone 3 will have a discussion on fire extinguishing and prevention activities on board.

Vietnamese Coast Guard Zone 2 will also take part in a joint-training programme at sea with the French ship.

In 2015, the French navy ship also paid a six-day visit to Đà Nẵng.

The Institute of France already opened offices in Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên Huế Province. — VNS