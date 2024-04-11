Inspiritus Launches Thrive Community Lending
Emerging Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) provides microloans and financial counseling to refugees
Thrive Community Lending offers loans, financial counseling and professional business development services to refugees to support them in their small business endeavors in Georgia.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working to provide more refugees with access to the capital needed to start or strengthen small businesses that can lead to self-sufficiency, Inspiritus, a nonprofit organization that guides individuals and families on their journeys from surviving to thriving, has launched Thrive Community Lending. The nonprofit organization’s emerging Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) offers loans, financial counseling and professional business development services to refugees to support them in their small business endeavors in Georgia.
— John Arnold, executive director of Thrive Community Lending
“For over 40 years, Inspiritus has promoted stability, wellness, health and safety to over 100,000 individuals across the Southeast,” said John R. Moeller, president and CEO of Inspiritus. “Now, through Thrive Community Lending, we can broaden the impact of the organization by providing this vital community with the financial services that help them build new businesses and prepare for engaging with traditional financial institutions.”
“Refugees often deal with challenges ranging from a lack of credit to an unfamiliarity with U.S. financial systems, which can be stumbling blocks to securing capital financing for business ventures,” said John Arnold, executive director of Thrive Community Lending (TCL). “As TCL loan recipients, clients will receive the assistance necessary to help them start and grow their businesses, support their families and contribute to the economy.”
“As a financial services professional, I know Thrive Community Lending has the potential to fill the unmet need otherwise met by mainstream financial institutions,” said Cindy Holler, president and CEO of Community Housing Capital, a national CDFI, and the Thrive Community Lending board chair. “Thrive will help bolster local economies with new jobs, stimulate local spending and attract future investments.’
Thrive Community Lending provides a full suite of financial services including ongoing technical assistance, financial literacy, business coaching, cultural competency training and equitable access to affordable capital. TCL capital financing options include step-up microloans of $3,001-$7,500 and microloans of $7,501-$15,000.
According to recent reports, Georgia’s refugees and immigrants make up 10% of the state’s population and 14% of its workforce. Over 90% of the refugees resettled by Inspiritus in Atlanta achieve self-sufficiency within six months of arrival in the United States.
About Thrive Community Lending
Thrive Community Lending is an emerging Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) within Inspiritus that offers loans and training to refugees to support them in creating or strengthening small businesses. Learn more at www.weinspirit.org/thrive-lending.
About Inspiritus
Inspiritus is a nonprofit social service agency that guides individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted on a path from surviving to thriving. In 2019, Lutheran Services in Tennessee and Lutheran Services of Georgia joined forces and became known as Inspiritus. The name “Inspiritus” derives from the Latin term “inspirit”, which means “to fill with strength or courage.” To “inspirit” is what Inspiritus does. Inspiritus helps individuals and families discover their inner strength and resilience, leading to a more fulfilling life. See www.weinspirit.org to learn more or donate.
