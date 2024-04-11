Step back in time and get ready for the ultimate Canadian adventure: Moxy Banff is officially open!

Embrace retro vibes, a cocktail at check-in and unconventional hotel amenities for a playful Moxy Hotels experience

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxy Banff debuts today with a new take on the conventional hotel stay nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. As the newest addition to Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, the property has been developed in partnership with Drumheller-based company, Canalta Hotels, and offers guests a fun, immersive experience unlike any other in Western Canada.



This addition to Banff Avenue is the result of a significant renovation to, Banff’s first commercial motor hotel originally constructed in 1964. Moxy Banff pays homage to the historical architecture and community roots with a bold mid-century design featuring expansive rundle stone walls and unique precast guest wings that flank the lobby lounge and iconic Bar Moxy, which anchors the guest experience and gives a glimpse of the fun ahead. Keeping the bones of Moxy’s predecessor ensured the Banff staple remained part of the town’s landscape and allowed the renovation to be more intentional and sustainable, preserving an important piece of Banff’s history and architectural heritage.

“As an Albertan-owned company, we are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Moxy Hotels, an industry-leading brand that brings both bold design and energetic atmosphere to the naturally beautiful and vibrant community of Banff, Alberta,” says Brooke Christianson, VP, Canalta Hotels.

Moxy Banff boasts 109 smartly designed rooms with smart layouts and retro ski vibes that provide everything guests need and nothing they don’t. From rooms set-up with toe-to-toe beds, double bunks, kitchenettes, or lock-off suites that turn two rooms into one, there’s something for every travel experience.

When it comes to Moxy's grub options, guests can expect a variety of delicious choices including fresh-made all-day offerings from a restored 1966 VW Kombi food truck, signature Bar Moxy menu items including the Alberta Brisket Poutine, flatbreads and Reuben sandwich, a variety of food options during breakfast (7-11 a.m.), and of course delectable après snacks. Whether guests are getting ready to hit the slopes at the crack of dawn or looking for a late-night snack, Moxy Banff has a 24/7 takeaway section so guests won’t ever go hungry!

Moxy Banff also offers several social spaces including a year-round heated courtyard with two hot tubs perfect for social events during any season and a two-in-one lobby and lounge that offers a selection of food and beverage options. For guests looking to hit the slopes or trails, a 24/7 ski, board and bike locker room is available for self-storage and repairs. Moxy’s fitness centre is also equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including Peloton® bikes.

Vinyl enthusiasts, karaoke lovers and movie buffs will be right at home in Moxy Banff’s “Voyager Room", which will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy a unique multimedia experience. Guests can relax with a retro vinyl collection of over 200 records on a vintage Klipsch Heritage sound system and hi-fidelity equipment from the 70s or put their favourite classic films on the big screen.

“The teams at Canalta Hotels and Moxy Hotels have been hard at work for several months to ensure Moxy Banff is ready to wow guests with its unique hotel and guest experience from check-in to check-out,” says Sudeep Sandhu, Moxy Banff Captain. “We can’t wait to show guests how Moxy Banff stands out in the crowd as a one-of-kind experience that keeps the good times rolling!”

The Moxy team tapped Calgary artist Kirsten Bollen to design a circular mid-century mountain landscape that adorns the lobby and Edmonton artist Tanya Klimp to design large-scale abstract murals featured in both of the hotel’s grand staircases. These pieces are one-of-kind and help keep the Moxy Banff brand alive, even when visitors are just walking up the stairs to their room.

“Redeveloping this property has allowed us to invest in Alberta and specifically into the Town of Banff,” added Christianson. “Our team is proud to have worked with talented Albertans, creating new economic opportunities for our province and groovy experiences for guests.”

To wrap up their one-of-a-kind experience, lodgers can capture a memory that will last forever at the neon Moxy photo wall in the basement of the hotel. The harmonious union of history, place and modern hospitality, Moxy Banff blends the enduring mid-century charm of Banff's frontier history and natural beauty with the playful, animated spirit of the Moxy Hotel brand.

About Canalta Hotels

Headquartered in Drumheller, Alberta, Canalta Hotels is a family owned and operated Canadian company with 43 hotels. Since 1974, Canalta Hotels’ founders, Cam and Sharlene Christianson, along with their sons Blair and Brooke Christianson, have dedicated their professional lives to building a genuine company based on the principles of hard work and service excellence. The Christianson family’s never-give-up work ethic and “I-can’t-believe-they-did-that” service philosophy are what makes Canalta stand out in a category filled with jaded, impersonal service.



