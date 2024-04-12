TraQline Adds to Leadership Team to Drive Further Innovation and Growth
New leadership appointments emphasize the company’s commitment to powering data innovation for the durable goods industry
TraQline is poised better than ever to build upon past successes and deliver even more powerful insights solutions to our clients which are built on unmatched and irreplicable datasets.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline, leading provider of market intelligence for durable goods, today announced hires for three newly created senior leadership positions, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing the durable goods industry through access to innovative data solutions.
— Dr. Dave Stevenson, TraQline Co-Founder and President
Brian Lamar joins TraQline as Strategic Director of Survey Products, bringing over 25 years in market research, panel management, and survey design. In his new role, Lamar will focus on continuous improvement of TraQline Durable IQ, the company’s industry-leading market insights platform. Lamar worked extensively in strategic market research design for companies including Ipsos, Synovate, TNS, and Harris Interactive. He is an active and well-known member of the market research community, former president of the local Insights Association chapter, long-time former host of the Intellicast podcast, involved in numerous industry committees to improve data quality, and frequently writes on relevant market research topics.
Hal Clark joins the TraQline team as Vice President of Strategic Accounts after 8 years at Hisense USA as Vice President of Home Appliances Sales. Hal comes to our company with over 30 years of sales experience working for consumer product companies. During his time at Hisense USA, the appliance revenue increased ten-fold and his sales team led the introduction of the company’s major appliance portfolio to the U.S. marketplace. As Vice President of Strategic Accounts at TraQline, Clark will leverage his experience and skills to focus on helping promote the advantage delivered through the company’s solutions.
Andrew DeCilles comes to TraQline as Vice President of Alternative Data Solutions. DeCilles previously worked at EMI as Vice President and Team Lead, where he helped grow the research company’s sample consulting business by strategically addressing customer problems and innovating creative solutions to solve them. Andrew is an industry veteran with keen insight into survey methodology, how data can help answer customers’ most pressing questions, and building strategy and products from the ground up. These skills will prove invaluable as TraQline expands our market leadership into alternative data.
“When we founded TraQline nearly 30 years ago, we wanted to make market share and competitive data more readily accessible to the durable goods industry,” said Dr. Dave Stevenson, TraQline Co-Founder and President. “Our goal was to arm manufacturers, retailers, and others with actionable market data that accurately reflects their consumers and share. We strive to continuously improve upon that initial vision, adapt to market changes, and launch new tools that align with industry needs. With these experienced additions to our team, TraQline is poised better than ever to build upon these past successes, grow at a more rapid pace, and deliver even more powerful insights solutions to our clients which are built on unmatched and irreplicable datasets.”
This announcement follows the company’s recent launch of new SKU insights tools for the outdoor power (OPE) industry, their OPE dealer insights tool for the outdoor power industry, and the availability of their data to academia, as well as additional leadership appointments in the summer of last year.
For more information visit www.traqline.com.
About TraQline
TraQline is the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry. Powered by an innovative suite of solutions, TraQline delivers unparalleled insight into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends across a range of industries, including home appliances, home improvement, consumer electronics, and more. Trusted by businesses for more than 28 years, the company's comprehensive state-of-the-art data and analytics tools help users make informed decisions to drive growth in their business, inspire new advancements in product development, and develop impactful, efficient, and effective marketing and sales strategies. For more information, please visit TraQline.com.
Eric Voyer
TraQline
5025930038 ext.
email us here