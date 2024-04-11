Digital Element Named “Data Solution of the Year for Marketing” in 5th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Data Solution of the Year for Marketing” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.



Digital Element provides intelligence on how IP addresses behave, enabling extensive insights into IP addresses that marketers can use to make informed decisions. This “IP Intelligence data” goes beyond location to help contextualize a device or the intent of the device user.

The Company’s extensive analytics uncover other crucial audience insights, including nearby points of interest, VPN and proxy identification, demographic information, and more. With VPN and proxy Identification, users can detect and prevent malicious IP address masking, and enable greater control over the distribution of digital content including streaming services and advertisements.

Through carrier data, users can enable stronger targeting of mobile users based on ISP, mobile carrier, mobile country code, and mobile network code information. Additional audience insights include domain names tied to given IP addresses, companies and organizations associated with them, ASN, demographics, and more.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive the ‘Data Solution of the Year for Marketing’ award from Data Breakthrough. With marketers facing an ever-growing concern over signal loss, IP address analytics will play an even greater role as companies look towards new solutions for ad targeting and measurement,” said Jerrod Stoller, President of Digital Element. “An IP address is a unique identifier but by itself, it doesn’t tell us much about the device or user. Our focus on IP intelligence analytics allows marketers to build context around audiences and make smarter decisions about who to target in a relevant, cost-effective and privacy-compliant manner.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“Digital Element empowers marketers to make better decisions and optimize marketing campaigns. Third-party cookies are going away and VPN usage has added complication for marketers who need new approaches to uncover audience insights. One data category that has spurred innovation is IP address data,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “Digital Elements’ focus on IP Intelligence leads to a higher degree of relevance in targeting and helps marketers develop deeper profiles of target audiences, resulting in improved ad conversion rates, optimized campaigns, and growth in addressable markets.”

Additionally, Digital Element’s IP intelligence data facilitates e-commerce by allowing brands to personalize content and advertising, helps marketers identify click and app-install farms, and reduces ad fraud. The solution is also inherently privacy-complaint in that no personally identifiable information (PII) data is ever collected or stored.

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Leveraged by the world’s most recognized brands, Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions designed to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com