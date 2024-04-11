HOW TO USE THIS SNAPSHOT

PAXLOVID (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir)

PAKS-loh-vid

Pfizer

Approval date: May 25, 2023

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

PAXLOVID is a prescription medicine that is used to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

How is this drug used?

PAXLOVID consists of two medicines: nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets that are both taken together two times each day for five days.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The efficacy of Paxlovid was primarily supported by the results of the EPIC-HR clinical trial (Trial 1/NCT04960202). EPIC-HR was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial studying Paxlovid for the treatment of non-hospitalized symptomatic adults with a laboratory confirmed diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients were adults 18 years of age and older with a prespecified risk factor for progression to severe disease or were 60 years and older regardless of prespecified chronic medical conditions. All patients had not received a COVID-19 vaccine and had not been previously infected with COVID-19. The trial was conducted at 189 sites in 19 countries including the United States.

How were the trials designed?

There were two trials that evaluated benefits and side effects of PAXLOVID in patients with COVID-19. Each trial was designed differently.

Trial 1 enrolled unvaccinated outpatient adults who were at high risk for severe COVID-19. Patients received at random either PAXLOVID or placebo tablets twice a day for five days. Neither the patients nor the investigators knew which treatment was given. The benefit was evaluated by comparing the rates of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death within 28 days in the PAXLOVID-treated group to the placebo-treated group.

Trial 2 enrolled unvaccinated outpatient adults without any risk factors for severe COVID-19 and vaccinated outpatient adults with at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19. Patients received at random either PAXLOVID or placebo tablets twice a day for five days. Neither the patients nor the investigators knew which treatment was given. The benefit was evaluated by comparing time to sustained COVID-19 symptom alleviation through 28 days in the PAXLOVID-treated group to the placebo-treated group.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT:

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PAXLOVID.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by age enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PAXLOVID.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Age

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 3 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PAXLOVID.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Race

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes the percentage of patients by ethnicity enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of PAXLOVID.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

What are the benefits of this drug?

In one trial in unvaccinated patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, the rates of death and COVID-19 related hospitalizations were significantly lower in patients who received PAXLOVID than in patients who received placebo.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: PAXLOVID worked similarly in males and females.

PAXLOVID worked similarly in males and females. Race: PAXLOVID worked similarly in all evaluated race groups. However, most of the patients were White and data on Black or African American patients were limited.

PAXLOVID worked similarly in all evaluated race groups. However, most of the patients were White and data on Black or African American patients were limited. Age: Patients older than 60 years of age are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. A higher reduction in percentage of COVID-19 related hospitalization or death from any cause through Day 28 was observed in patients treated with PAXLOVID older than 60 years of age compared to those younger than 60 years of age.

What are the possible side effects?

PAXLOVID can interact with other medicines causing severe or life-threatening side effects or death. It is very important to tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements, because additional laboratory tests or changes in the dose of your other medicines may be necessary during treatment with PAXLOVID. Your healthcare provider may also tell you about specific symptoms to watch out for that may indicate that you need to stop or decrease the dose of some of your other medicines.

The most common side effects of taking PAXLOVID include impaired sense of taste (for example, a metallic taste in the mouth) and diarrhea.

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race, and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: The occurrence of side effects was similar among all race groups. However, most of the patients were White and data for other racial groups were limited.

The occurrence of side effects was similar among all race groups. However, most of the patients were White and data for other racial groups were limited. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients younger and older than 65 years of age.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo used in clinical trials that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

