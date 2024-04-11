Rockville Entrepreneur Wins 2023 Comfort Keepers® Quest for Excellence Award

Comfort Keepers

CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), awarded the Quest for Excellence Award to David and Ani Gibson, the owners of Comfort Keepers of Rockville, MD

Their hard work, tenacity, and commitment to their clients truly deserve to be recognized and applauded.” — Natalie Black, CEO of Comfort Keepers, North America

ROCKVILLE, MD, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In appreciation of David and Ani Gibson's outstanding achievements, the Comfort Keepers ® in-home care franchisor, CK Franchising, Inc. (CKFI), recently granted David and Ani the Quest for Excellence Award. David and Ani are the owners of Comfort Keepers of Rockville, MD.

David and Ani are being recognized and honored for delivering a stellar business performance in 2023. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Sonoma, California.

Comfort Keepers is a leading franchise that provides exceptional in-home care services to seniors. These services are tailored to ensure the safety and comfort of our beloved elders within the familiar surroundings of their own homes. With the support of Comfort Keepers, seniors can experience an improved quality of life while retaining their autonomy.

“Comfort Keepers is very fortunate to have David and Ani in Rockville providing quality services through a unique, individualized approach to care that helps seniors thrive and achieve greater well-being by fostering everyday positive moments, connection, and a more purposeful life,” said Natalie Black, CEO of Comfort Keepers, North America.

For more information about Comfort Keepers of Rockville's services, please visit https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/maryland/rockville/

About Comfort Keepers ®

For more than 25 years, Comfort Keepers ® has been Elevating the Human Spirit SM, through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults, empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 600 locations in the U.S. and Canada, serving hundreds of thousands of clients since 1998. The company’s nationwide network employs thousands of caregivers, also known as “Comfort Keepers,” who deliver joy through interactive caregiving by continually communicating with, involving, and engaging with seniors in everyday tasks and activities. In 2023, Comfort Keepers has been named a Great Place to Work ® certified company. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com.