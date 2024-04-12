Submit Release
APRA amends authorised deposit-taking institution licence for Avenue Bank to remove restrictions

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has granted Avenue Bank Limited (Avenue) a licence to operate as an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADI) without restrictions under the Banking Act 1959.

Avenue was previously licensed by APRA in September 2021 as a Restricted ADI.

An updated list of all APRA-authorised ADIs can be found on the APRA website: Register of authorised deposit-taking institutions.
 

 

