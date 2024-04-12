APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2023

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

The banking industry remained well capitalised. ADIs experienced compressed margins, resulting in a decline in profits. Despite this, profit levels remained high by historical standards. Liquidity and funding levels remained well above minimum requirements. Asset quality deteriorated although ADIs are well positioned to manage credit losses.

Credit growth has continued, though at a slower rate. In housing, new lending accelerated and external refinancing levels decreased from record highs. Borrowers remained resilient despite increases in interest rates; however, there is a small, but growing, cohort of stressed borrowers.

Strong demand in the industrial sector supported growth in commercial property lending. Non-performing commercial property exposures increased but remain low overall.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the December 2023 quarter were:

December 2022 December 2023 Year on Year Change Net profit after tax (year-end) $40.6 billion $39.4 billion -2.80% Total assets $6,089.1 billion $6,259.7 billion 2.80% Total capital base $413.4 billion $434.2 billion 5.00% Total risk-weighted assets $2,338.8 billion $2,176.5 billion -6.90% Total capital ratio 17.70% 20.00% +2.3 percentage points Liquidity coverage ratio 134.7% 133.70% -1.0 percentage points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.9% 17.70% -0.2 percentage points Net stable funding ratio 122.9% 117.80% -5.1 percentage points

Key statistics for ADIs conducting residential mortgage lending for the quarter were:2

December 2022 December 2023 Year on Year Change Residential mortgages – credit outstanding $2,120.5 billion $2,210.7 billion 4.30% of which: Owner-occupied $1,406.2 billion $1,478.5 billion 5.10% of which: Investment $637.9 billion $662.1 billion 3.80%

Residential mortgages – credit outstanding December 2022 (share of total) December 2023 (share of total) Year on Year Change Owner-occupied 67.30% 67.70% +0.4 percentage points Investment 30.5% 30.30% -0.2 percentage points LVR ≥ 80 per cent 19.3% 18.00% -1.3 percentage points Loans 30-89 days past due 0.4% 0.60% +0.2 percentage points Non-performing loans 0.7% 0.90% +0.2 percentage points

December 2022 quarter December 2023 quarter Change New residential mortgage loans funded $150.2 billion $152.5 billion 1.60%

New residential mortgage loans funded during the quarter December 2022 (share of total) December 2023 (share of total) Change Owner-occupied 67.70% 65.60% -2.1 percentage points Investment 30.2% 32.40% +2.2 percentage points LVR ≥ 80 per cent 30.6% 31.40% +0.8 percentage points Debt-to-income ≥ 6x 11.0% 5.60% -5.4 percentage points

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the December 2023 quarter were:

December 2022 December 2023 Year on Year Change Total commercial property limits $426.2 billion $445.8 billion 4.60% Total commercial property actual exposures $371.5 billion $414.7 billion 11.60%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the December 2023 publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.

Excluding ADIs that are not banks, building societies or credit unions.

See Explanatory Notes of QPEX for details of share calculations.