Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,006 in the last 365 days.

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2023

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

The banking industry remained well capitalised. ADIs experienced compressed margins, resulting in a decline in profits. Despite this, profit levels remained high by historical standards. Liquidity and funding levels remained well above minimum requirements. Asset quality deteriorated although ADIs are well positioned to manage credit losses.

Credit growth has continued, though at a slower rate. In housing, new lending accelerated and external refinancing levels decreased from record highs. Borrowers remained resilient despite increases in interest rates; however, there is a small, but growing, cohort of stressed borrowers.

Strong demand in the industrial sector supported growth in commercial property lending. Non-performing commercial property exposures increased but remain low overall.

Key statistics for ADIs1  for the December 2023 quarter were:    

 

December 2022

December 2023

Year on Year Change

Net profit after tax (year-end)

 $40.6 billion $39.4 billion -2.80%

Total assets

 $6,089.1 billion $6,259.7 billion 2.80%

Total capital base

 $413.4 billion $434.2 billion 5.00%

Total risk-weighted assets

 $2,338.8 billion $2,176.5 billion -6.90%

Total capital ratio

 17.70% 20.00% +2.3 percentage points

Liquidity coverage ratio

 134.7% 133.70% -1.0 percentage points

Minimum liquidity holdings ratio

 17.9% 17.70% -0.2 percentage points

Net stable funding ratio

 122.9% 117.80% -5.1 percentage points

Key statistics for ADIs conducting residential mortgage lending for the quarter were:2  

 

December 2022

December 2023

Year on Year Change

Residential mortgages – credit outstanding

 $2,120.5 billion $2,210.7 billion 4.30%

of which: Owner-occupied

 $1,406.2 billion $1,478.5 billion 5.10%

of which: Investment

 $637.9 billion $662.1 billion 3.80%

 

Residential mortgages – credit outstanding

December 2022 (share of total)

December 2023 (share of total)

Year on Year Change

Owner-occupied

 67.30% 67.70% +0.4 percentage points

Investment

 30.5% 30.30% -0.2 percentage points

LVR ≥ 80 per cent

 19.3% 18.00% -1.3 percentage points

Loans 30-89 days past due

 0.4% 0.60% +0.2 percentage points

Non-performing loans

 0.7% 0.90% +0.2 percentage points

 

December 2022 quarter

December 2023 quarter

Change

New residential mortgage loans funded 

 $150.2 billion $152.5 billion 1.60%

New residential mortgage loans funded during the quarter

December 2022 (share of total)

December 2023 (share of total)

Change

Owner-occupied

 67.70% 65.60% -2.1 percentage points

Investment

 30.2% 32.40% +2.2 percentage points

LVR ≥ 80 per cent

 30.6% 31.40% +0.8 percentage points

Debt-to-income ≥ 6x

 11.0% 5.60% -5.4 percentage points

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the December 2023 quarter were:

 

December 2022

December 2023

Year on Year Change

Total commercial property limits

 $426.2 billion $445.8 billion 4.60%

Total commercial property actual exposures

 $371.5 billion $414.7 billion 11.60%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the December 2023 publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics

1 Excluding ADIs that are not banks, building societies or credit unions. 

2 See Explanatory Notes of QPEX for details of share calculations.

You just read:

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for December 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more