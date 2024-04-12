Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,006 in the last 365 days.

APRA removes National Australia Bank’s operational risk capital add-on

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has removed the $500 million capital add-on it imposed on National Australia Bank (NAB) in response to issues identified in the bank’s risk governance self-assessment.

APRA imposed the $500 million capital add-on in July 2019 in response to non-financial risk management and risk culture weaknesses identified in its self-assessment. It was one of 36 of the country’s largest banks, insurers and superannuation trustees that APRA asked to undertake risk governance self-assessments in the aftermath of the Prudential Inquiry into Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

At the time, APRA indicated the capital add-on would stay in place until NAB had completed its remediation program and closed the gaps identified in its self-assessment.

APRA is now satisfied that NAB has completed its remediation program and adequately addressed the issues raised in its risk governance self-assessment. As a result, APRA has removed the $500m capital add-on effective immediately.

APRA Member Therese McCarthy Hockey said: “National Australia Bank is a well-funded and strongly capitalised institution, however it is just as important that the entities we oversee have effective governance and risk management cultures. Where our regulated entities fall short in these areas, APRA won’t hesitate to use its full suite of enforcement power to protect the community from potential harm”.
 

You just read:

APRA removes National Australia Bank’s operational risk capital add-on

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more