Groundbreaking Partnership in Ethiopia XR Agency & iCog Labs Unveil Future of AGI with Dr Ben Goertzel & Desta The Robot
Embracing AGI and decentralization, we cherish African culture's depth. Tradition meets innovation, defining our journey. 🌍 #Unity”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nefertiti A. Strong, Founder of XR Agency and Director and Producer of the acclaimed documentary film "Beyond The Code," alongside esteemed computer scientist Dr. Ben Goertzel, Founder of SingularityNET, have made waves as they touch down in Ethiopia, accompanied by the AI marvel, Desta the Robot. This historic moment marks a pivotal juncture in the intersection of technology and culture on the African continent.
— Nefertiti A. Strong, Founder of XR Agency
In collaboration with iCog Labs, led by Getnet Aseffa, Founder and CEO, and hosted by Betelhem Dessie, CEO of iCog Anyone Can Code (iCog-ACC), a prominent AI research and development center in Ethiopia, this partnership seeks to advance Africa's position in AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) innovation. The agenda for this significant event comprises a series of engaging activities designed to appeal to both technology enthusiasts and individuals with Ethiopian heritage.
Amharic-Speaking Robot Desta's Debut:
Desta, the Amharic-speaking robot, will make its first public appearance on April 10th, coinciding with the Startup Ethiopia event at the Science Museum. This landmark event will serve as a catalyst for stimulating conversations on the responsible and inclusive development of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Desta acts as an interface between AI and humans, making complex technology approachable and beneficial. This debut aims to showcase Ethiopia's readiness, capabilities, and determination in the field of AI to a global audience, inspiring the next generation of AI pioneers.
Schedule Highlights:
Public Engagement and Education: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Desta's public appearance geared towards children will foster curiosity and excitement about the future of technology.
Jazz Performance and Cultural Exchange: Thursday, April 11, 2024
Experience the rich tapestry of Ethiopian music and tradition with a special jazz performance featuring the legendary Dr. Mulatu Astatke at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel.
Dialogue and Innovation: Friday, April 12, 2024
Engage in dialogue at iCog Labs' office, led by Getnet Asefffa, Founder and CEO of iCog-Labs and Betelhem Dessie, CEO of iCog Anyone Can Code (iCog-ACC), where tech professionals and students delve into the practical applications and visionary goals of AGI research in Africa and beyond.
Dr. Ben Goertzel shared his vision, stating, "Our mission transcends borders and boundaries. We dream of a future where AGI enhances the lives of people worldwide, and Africa plays a central role in this journey."
Reflecting on the partnership, Nefertiti A. Strong passionately underscores its significance, stating, "As we venture into the realms of AGI and decentralization, we honor and celebrate the rich tapestry of African culture and heritage. The seamless integration of tradition and innovation encapsulates the essence of our collective endeavor." The upcoming docuseries, in collaboration with iCog Labs and iCog-ACC, alongside Afro Valley, a key partner of XR Agency headquartered in Addis Ababa, marks a significant milestone. Afro Valley, a pioneering AgriTech and Trade Company, leads the way with its peer-to-peer marketplace, bridging local farmers with international markets. Together, these entities offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution, amplifying the transformative potential of this coverage. This milestone coincides with iCog Labs' 11th anniversary, further highlighting its journey since inception.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Richard E. Pelzer II
Managing Director of XR Agency and Founder of HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
Follow the conversation on social media:
https://linktr.ee/beyondthecode
About XR Agency
XR Agency is a pioneering firm at the forefront of immersive technology and storytelling. Through innovative projects and collaborations, XR Agency seeks to push the boundaries of creativity and impact. xragency.co
About iCog Labs
iCog Labs is a leading AI research and development center based in Ethiopia, dedicated to harnessing the power of AI for societal good. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, iCog Labs is shaping the future of technology in Africa and beyond. icog-labs.com
About AfroValley
AfroValley stands as a pioneering force in the realm of sustainable growth and technological innovation. We specialize in harnessing the power of blockchain technology to foster efficiency, transparency, and autonomy. Our mission is to drive socio-economic transformation and sustainable development through digital innovation. At AfroValley, we actively facilitate genuine social development by establishing clear connections between motivated resources and beneficiaries with vast potential. afrovalley.io
About SingularityNET
SingularityNET is a decentralized AI marketplace, founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel, dedicated to democratizing access to artificial intelligence. Through a global network of developers and users, SingularityNET is paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future powered by AI. singularitynet.io
Richard E. Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
BeyondTheCode.AI the new docuseries / film by Nefertiti A. Strong TRAILER