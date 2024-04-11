CIRRO Fulfillment to showcase its comprehensive fulfillment services at White Label World Expo 2024 in Las Vegas and New York

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce omnichannel fulfillment service provider headquartered in New Jersey for North America, will exhibit at the upcoming two White Label World Expos in the U.S. The twin events are scheduled for May 8 and 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, and May 30 and 31, 2024, in New York.



The White Label World Expo is the world's leading event for online retailers, entrepreneurs, and businesses looking to elevate their brands with white and private-label products. Attendees can expect to connect with industry-leading suppliers and gain valuable market insights to investigate commercial opportunities and improve business strategies.

"At this year's event, CIRRO Fulfillment will highlight enhanced features, such as a more integrated ecosystem, increased warehousing capacity, and the recruitment of industry experts to address the evolving needs of the global e-commerce market. With our expanded presence at White Label World Expo, we aim to forge connections with a broader network of industry peers, partners, and stakeholders," said Hong Li, Director of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment.

Visit CIRRO Fulfillment's stands to meet the team, learn the latest offerings, and explore potential partnership opportunities.

To schedule a meeting with CIRRO Fulfillment, please visit:

White Label World Expo Las Vegas: Stand 2002

White Label World Expo New York: Stand 324

About CIRRO Fulfillment:

CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading global e-commerce omnichannel fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers.

For further information:

Email:

pr.fulfillment@cirroglobal.com

Website:

www.cirroglobal.com/fulfillment/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a1b90ef-ae54-4ebc-8249-d9281dc13ae8