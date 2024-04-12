The Castle Rock Spring Home Show Presented By Lifetime Windows & Siding and GS Exterior Experts Is April 19 – 21, 2024

3-Day Home Show At The Douglas County Fairgrounds Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Castle Rock Spring Home Show: April 19 through April 21, 2024 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. Many exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Castle Rock area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, spas, kitchen and bathroom renovations, windows, landscaping, flooring and more will be participating at the Castle Rock Home Show.

Castle Rock residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Show. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

GS Exterior Experts and Lifetime Windows & Siding are Presenting the Castle Rock Spring Home Show. Family-owned and operated, GS Exterior Experts specializes in home exterior services in Castle Rock, Littleton and throughout Colorado. Since 1999, GS Exterior Experts has provided siding installation, replacement windows, roof replacement, stucco, and stone installation for residential and commercial projects.

Lifetime Windows and Siding customizes the appearance of homes in the Castle Rock, Parker and Highland Ranch communities. Select from a rich palette of interior and exterior colors, all adorned with fade and scratch-resistant acrylic finishes.

Admission and parking to the Castle Rock Spring Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday April 19, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday April 20, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday April 21, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Douglas County Fairgrounds is located at 500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 70 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

