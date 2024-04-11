Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Reach with Apple TV and Amazon Prime for BSEG’s original title “The Mirror”

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) continues its strategic expansion into the digital streaming landscape, enhancing accessibility for viewers and maximizing shareholder value.



In an exciting development, BSEG has secured lucrative deals for their titles through their aggregator with industry titans Apple TV and Amazon Prime, bolstering its presence on over 50 additional streaming platforms. Among these platforms are esteemed channels such as Movies Plus, Mosaic TV, TCL, and Future Today, cementing BSEG's position as a formidable player in the digital entertainment arena.

"The Mirror," BSEG's captivating mystery thriller, will soon be captivating audiences on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, alongside a plethora of other esteemed streaming outlets.

Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of BSEG, expressed enthusiasm for the company's trajectory, stating, "Streaming continues to flourish, and our expanded distribution network positions us for robust revenue growth in the coming months."

Amidst these achievements, BSEG is embarking on ambitious initiatives to further solidify its industry foothold. The company is actively developing the Big Film Fund and assembling an esteemed advisory board comprising distinguished leaders in the film industry.





Exciting announcements regarding accomplished professionals joining BSEG's finance division are forthcoming, signaling the company's commitment to fostering top-tier talent and driving sustained success.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company renowned for its dynamic approach to storytelling and commitment to excellence. With an extensive portfolio of captivating films and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, BSEG is at the forefront of digital entertainment, captivating audiences worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.bigscreenentgroup.com

