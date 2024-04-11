CybeReady Elevates Position on G2 as a High Performer in Cybersecurity Learning
Achieves Exceptional Rankings for User-Friendly Setup, User Adoption, and Performance Across Market SegmentsSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity learning, is announcing new leadership badges from G2, the authoritative platform for software and services reviews. CybeReady has again secured its place as one of the leading cybersecurity learning platforms on the market with recognition as a Strong Performer and an overall ranking of 4.6 out of 5.0 on the popular review platform. As grounds for celebrating this success, CybeReady's Cybersecurity Learning Platform has been acknowledged for G2 Awards, including Ease of Administration and Use, Quality of Support, and Likelihood to Recommend, among others.
Cybersecurity learning solutions provide businesses with the ability to train and assess their employees' security readiness. The most effective solutions deliver simulated attacks or fraudulent emails to help employees better identify malicious content before encountering it in real-life scenarios. To qualify for inclusion in the G2 Security Awareness Training category, an organization's product must: provide educational security courses; offer online classes or web-based educational content, and provide educational and assessment tools.
CybeReady’s autonomous learning platform offers businesses an unmatched approach to security education. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive training techniques, CybeReady empowers organizations to quickly and efficiently educate employees and build a resilient human firewall. With an emphasis on interactive and personalized learning experiences, CybeReady's technology ensures that employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills to proactively identify and mitigate cyber concerns.
According to one customer review on G2, “CybeReady offers rich functionality and automation in delivering educational materials and testing employees' information security knowledge. Automation can be a valuable feature in cybersecurity training programs, as it can help organizations streamline the process of educating and assessing their employees on security best practices. This can ultimately lead to improved cybersecurity awareness and a reduced risk of security incidents.”
A second CybeReady customer noted that CybeReady is “A very comprehensive platform to manage phishing simulation and cyber security awareness. Very comprehensive dashboard with lots of insights and scenarios for all types of employees, with a wonderful, preemptive, and engaging staff.”
"We are pleased to see our commitment to cybersecurity education recognized by customers on G2, marking us as a Strong Performer in the cybersecurity learning space and a leading solution in several categories," said Mike Polatsek, CEO of CybeReady. "We're proud to deliver a platform that excels in a broad range of areas, making it ideal for both mid-market and enterprise businesses and reflecting our dedication to customers."
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective cybersecurity learning platform that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with advanced educational expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest cybersecurity learning program guarantees to reduce the number of at-risk employees by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the cybersecurity learning platform with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
