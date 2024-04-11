Premier Alan Winde launches province's first mobile eCentre in George

Premier Alan Winde and the Director-General of the Western Cape Government (WCG) Dr Harry Malila today launched the province's first mobile eCentre in George.

"As we are a citizen-obsessed government, we are always looking at ways to bring our services closer to communities, especially in far-flung communities. That is exactly what we are doing with this mobile eCentre. This is innovation and responsiveness, key values of the WCG, in action."

This centre brings to 80 the number of eCentres the provincial government has established across the province so far.

Pacaltsdorp resident Ashville Kleinhans was the first person to be served at the Mobile eCentre, with officials assisting him with drawing up his CV. Within a few minutes, Mr Kleinhans was helped, by which time other residents had started queueing.

The Mobile eCentre bus, along with the other 79 brick and mortar facilities, offer a range of services for citizens, including:

Free internet for research purposes;

Computer training and support;

Ten pages of free printing per day

Scanning and email; and

Access to social media.

Its specifications include:

Ten user workstations;

A staff station;

Generator;

A server;

Windows to provide as much natural light as possible;

A screen at the rear;

Satellite capability;

Access for people with disabilities;

A side flap for additional workstations;

A side canopy for shelter for the disabled workstations.

Trained staff assist with, among others, drafting CVs, web navigation, and creating email addresses.

Describing it as an "eCentre on wheels" Dr Malila urged citizens to make full use of these services.

Premier Winde added, "Together with our public WiFi sites dotted across the province, this bus will help take WCG ICT services to far-flung, rural areas, to improve our services for our residents."

Since 2019, the WCG has almost tripled the number of free public WIFI sites, from 623 to 1 508.

It was apt that the eCentre was launched in George as the vehicle was manufactured by a local company that employs 95 people.

