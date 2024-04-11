Non Destructive Testing and Inspection Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 31.0 Billion by 2034: FMI Projection

The non-destructive testing and inspection market in the United States is expected to grow at a rapid pace, with a CAGR of 10.4% until 2034. This growth is driven by strict regulations from federal agencies and industry bodies, which require the use of non-destructive testing methods for safety, quality control, and environmental protection purposes.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non destructive testing and inspection market will reach a valuation of US$ 11.7 billion in 2024, driven by integration of augmented reality and virtual reality. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 10.2% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 31.0 billion by 2034.



Efforts to harmonize non destructive testing regulations and standards across different industries and regions facilitate market growth by streamlining compliance requirements and promoting interoperability. Standardization initiatives enhance confidence in these methods and foster global acceptance of inspection results. The rapid expansion of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, requires rigorous inspection of wind turbines, solar panels, and associated infrastructure.

The testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and performance of renewable energy systems, driving demand for inspection services in this sector. The increasing use of advanced materials such as composites, ceramics, and alloys in various industries poses challenges for traditional inspection methods. The techniques are evolving to accommodate the unique properties of these materials, creating opportunities for innovation in inspection technology.

Industries are increasingly adopting predictive and condition based maintenance strategies to optimize asset performance and minimize downtime. The testing methods provide valuable data for predictive maintenance algorithms, allowing companies to anticipate equipment failures and schedule maintenance proactively.

Digitalization of non destructive testing processes and data management systems is enabling efficient storage, analysis, and retrieval of inspection data. The testing companies that offer advanced digital platforms for managing inspection data and generating actionable insights are well positioned to capitalize on this trend.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global non destructive testing and inspection market was valued at US$ 10.6 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The market in Japan to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% through 2034.

By method, the surface inspection segment to account for a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

The market in Korea will expand at a CAGR of 13.0% through 2034.

In terms of service, the training services segment to account for a CAGR of 9.8% through 2034.

“The testing methods, such as computed tomography scanning and ultrasonic testing, are critical for inspecting complex geometries and detecting defects in additive manufacturing processes,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the non destructive testing and inspection market are Circle Systems, Inc, SREM Technologies (Fluxo), Gould-Bass Company, Inc, Johnson and Allen Ltd, KARL DEUTSCH, Magwerks Corporation, McGean, and MR Chemie GmbH, among others.

Company Portfolio

Gould-Bass Company Inc. is a trusted supplier of non destructive testing equipment and solutions. Their offerings encompass a wide range of inspection technologies, including ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and dye penetrant testing. The company also provides training, consulting, and calibration services to support non destructive testing professionals.

Johnson and Allen Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of non destructive testing equipment and accessories. Their product portfolio includes ultrasonic flaw detectors, magnetic particle inspection systems, dye penetrant testing kits, and radiographic testing instruments. The company also offers bespoke NDT solutions and training services.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 11.7 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 31.0 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 10.2% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Method

Service

Technique

Vertical

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Circle Systems Inc.

SREM Technologies (Fluxo)

Gould-Bass Company Inc.

Johnson and Allen Ltd KARL DEUTSCH

Magwerks Corporation

McGean

MR Chemie GmbH





To understand opportunities in the non destructive testing and inspection market, the market is segmented on the basis of method (surface inspection, volumetric inspection, visual inspection), service (training services, calibration services, inspection services, equipment rental services), technique (radiographic testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy current testing, testing visual testing, magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic testing), and vertical (automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, power generation, manufacturing, public infrastructure, military, railroad, construction), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

