OceanPal Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

ATHENS, Greece, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported time charter revenues of $5.8 million, net income of $58 thousand and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to time charter revenues of $5.7 million, a net loss of $2.5 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported time charter revenues of $19.0 million, a net loss of $2.0 million and a net loss attributed to common stockholders of $6.7 million. This compares to time charter revenues of $19.1 million, net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $326 thousand, and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $2.7 million.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of April 10, 2024)

OceanPal Inc.’s fleet is employed as follows:

  Vessel Sister
Ships*		 Gross Rate
(USD/Day)		 Com** Charterers Delivery Date to
Charterers***		 Redelivery Date to
Owners****		 Notes
  BUILT    DWT
  3 Panamax Bulk Carriers  
1 PROTEFS A $10,500 5.00% LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY FREIGHT ASIA PTE LTD 12-Sep-23 09-Apr-24 1,2
  2004     73,630   $13,000 5.00% CHINA RESOURCE CHARTERTING LIMITED 14-Apr-24 13-Jul-24 3,4
2 CALIPSO A $11,000 5.00% OLDENDORFF CARRIERS DENMARK APS 28-Sep-23 05-Nov-23  
  2005    73,691 $10,250 5.00% COFCO INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT(S) PTE. LTD. 05-Nov-23 24-Feb-2024  
      $12,500 5.00% HMM CO., LTD. 24-Feb-2024 28-Mar-2024  
      $13,250 5.00% COFCO INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT SA
 06-Apr-2024 05-Jul-2024  
3 MELIA   $6,250 5.00% ASL BULK SHIPPING LIMITED 26-Aug-23 09-Nov-23  
  2005    76,225   $9,500 5.00% FORTUNE OCEAN MARINE PTE. LTD. 09-Nov-23 12-Dec-23  
      $11,850 5.00% LOUIS DREYFUS COMPANY FREIGHT ASIA PTE LTD 12-Dec-23 06-Feb-2024  
      $12,100 5.00% ASL BULK SHIPPING LIMITED 06-Feb-24 25-Apr-24 5,6
  2 Capesize Bulk Carriers  
4 SALT LAKE CITY   $14,500 5.00% FIVE OCEAN CORPORATION 26-Sep-23 06-Feb-2024  
  2005   171,810   $15,150 5.00% DEYESION SHIPPING & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED 06-Feb-2024 05-May-24 – 05-Jul-24  
5 BALTIMORE   $20,000 5.00% RICHLAND BULK PTE. LTD. 27-Sep-23 18-Nov-23  
  2005    177,243   $13,500 5.00% RICHLAND BULK PTE. LTD. 18-Nov-23 20-Apr-24 – 15-May-24 7
                 

*       Each dry bulk carrier is a "sister ship", or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
**     Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
***    In case of newly acquired vessel with new time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the
         vessel to the Company.
****  Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers' option, but subject to the terms, conditions,
         and exceptions of the particular charterparty.

1 Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 80% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis of the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from March 25, 2024 until the actual redelivery date.  

2 Currently without an active charterparty.

3 Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.

4 Redelivery date on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 90 days.

5 Redelivery date on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 79 days.

6 For redelivery of the vessel south of Hong Kong, including Hong Kong, the gross rate will be $12,100/day. For redelivery of the vessel north of Hong Kong up to Changjiangkou, including Changjiangkou, the gross rate will be $12,500/ day. For redelivery of the vessel north of Changjiangkou, the gross rate will be $13,000/day.

7 Based on latest information

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data        
          Three months ended
December 31,		   Year ended
December 31,
      2023   2022   2023   2022
      (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)        
  Time charter revenues $ 5,808   $ 5,724   $ 18,957   $ 19,085  
  Voyage expenses   637     2,891     1,940     3,680  
  Vessel operating expenses   1,552     2,234     10,421     6,880  
  Net income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss)   58     (2,488 )   (1,977 )   (326 )
  Net loss and comprehensive loss attributed to common stockholders   (2,842 )   (2,995 )   (6,707 )   (2,674 )
FLEET DATA          
  Average number of vessels   5.0     4.0     4.9     3.3  
  Number of vessels   5.0     4.0     5.0     4.0  
  Weighted average age of vessels   18.8     17.7     18.8     17.7  
  Ownership days   460     368     1,787     1,197  
  Available days   460     368     1,707     1,154  
  Operating days   459     357     1,691     1,117  
  Fleet utilization   99.8 %   97.0 %   99.1 %   96.8 %
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS (in US Dollars)        
  Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 11,241   $ 7,698   $ 9,969   $ 13,349  
  Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 3,374   $ 6,071   $ 5,832   $ 5,748  

Non-GAAP Measures

  1. Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of Available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
  2. Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company’s vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

OCEANPAL INC.                
FINANCIAL TABLES                 
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share
and per share data		                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/ (LOSS)
  Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
REVENUES:                
Time charter revenues $ 5,808   $ 5,724   $ 18,957   $ 19,085  
EXPENSES:                
Voyage expenses   637     2,891     1,940     3,680  
Vessel operating expenses   1,552     2,234     10,421     6,880  
Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges   1,902     1,701     7,670     4,896  
General and administrative expenses   1,378     1,122     5,281     3,083  
Management fees to related parties   315     258     1,236     878  
Other operating loss/(income)   119     6     131     (6 )
Operating loss $              (95 ) $ (2,488 ) $ (7,722 ) $ (326 )
Change in fair value of warrants’ liability                           -     -     6,222     -  
Finance costs                           -     -     (909 )   -  
Gain from equity method investment     6     -     2     -  
Other income/(expenses)   8     -     (74 )   -  
Interest income   139     -     504     -  
Net income/(loss) and comprehensive income/(loss) $              58   $ (2,488 ) $ (1,977 ) $ (326 )
Less: Deemed dividend upon redemption of Series C preferred stock   (2,549 )   -     (2,549 )   -  
Less: Deemed dividend upon redemption of Series D preferred stock   -     (134 )   (154 )   (134 )
Less: Dividends on Series C preferred stock   (110 )   (239 )   (991 )   (950 )
Less: Dividends on Series D preferred stock   (241 )   (135 )   (1,036 )   (252 )
Less: Dividends on class A warrants   -     -     -     (1,012 )
Loss attributed to common stockholders $  (2,842 ) $ (2,996 ) $ (6,707 ) $
 		   (2,674
Loss per common share, basic* $                (0.42 ) $ (13.89 ) $ (2.02 ) $ (17.18 )
Loss per common share, diluted* $ (0.42 ) $ (13.89 ) $ (3.83 ) $ (17.18 )
Weighted average number of common shares, basic*   6,813,696     215,677     3,315,519     155,655  
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted*   6,813,696     215,677     3,372,207     155,655  

* Financial information adjusted to give effect to the 1-for-20 reverse stock split that became effective on June 8, 2023.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
      December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022**
ASSETS   (unaudited)    
           
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,841 $ 8,454
Other current assets   5,203   5,717
Vessels, net   71,100   63,672
Other non-current assets   3,701   1,175
Total assets $ 94,845 $ 79,018
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
Liabilities $ 2,286 $ 2,459
Total stockholders' equity   92,559   76,559
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 94,845 $ 79,018

**The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA        
    Three months ended
December 31, 		  Year ended December 31,
    2023   2022   2023  2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) by operating activities $ 130   $ (1,310 ) $ 815   $ 1,513  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (265 ) $ (96 ) $ (6,011 ) $ (5,094 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (547 ) $ (404 ) $ 11,583   $ 10,362  



 

 


Corporate Contact:
Margarita Veniou
Chief Corporate Development & Governance Officer and Secretary         
Telephone: +30-210-9485-360
Email: mveniou@oceanpal.com
Website: www.oceanpal.com
X: @OceanPal_Inc

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net

