DigiCert Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Atri Chatterjee as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran cyber security CMO to drive customer expansion efforts as the company sets its course for $1 billion and beyond in annual recurring revenue

Lehi, Utah, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced the appointment of Atri Chatterjee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Chatterjee will lead the global marketing organization to promote the DigiCert brand, including the development and execution of the company's digital trust initiatives and campaigns, while partnering closely with the sales and product organizations to drive revenue.

Chatterjee joins DigiCert from ForgeRock, where he spent five years serving as CMO until the $2.3B acquisition by Thoma Bravo and subsequent merger with Ping Identity. While at ForgeRock, he drove go-to-market strategy that contributed to nearly quadrupling the company’s annual recurring revenue in five years and establishing the company as one of the leading identity and access management solutions for the enterprise. Before ForgeRock, Chatterjee held CMO roles with global cloud security leader, Zscaler, as well as SaaS marketing automation and revenue optimization provider, Act-On Software. He has also served in senior marketing roles at global B2B security technology companies including Symantec, VeriSign, McAfee, and CipherTrust.

"Atri’s experience in scaling global marketing organizations at high-growth and large enterprise security companies is what DigiCert needs as we drive to $1 billion and beyond in annual recurring revenue," said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. "He is a seasoned CMO with security market experience, product acumen, operational excellence in driving demand, and a reputation for building high performance marketing teams. We are excited to expand our executive leadership team with Atri and look forward to seeing his contributions to DigiCert's success."

"Joining DigiCert now is a tremendous opportunity for me because of the challenges organizations face in establishing trust on the internet due to the increase in the malicious use of AI and the advent of quantum computing,” said Chatterjee. “This is a rare chance to work with the industry leader in digital trust, who is at the forefront of shaping the security landscape of the future."

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

