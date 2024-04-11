Waste Management Market As Discussed in New Research Report will Grow at $3,498.2 billion by 2032

Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $3498.2 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste management encompasses a series of activities aimed at processing, recycling, collecting, transporting, and disposing of waste materials in a manner that minimizes their negative impact on human health and the environment. The effective management of waste is crucial for ensuring environmental sustainability, safeguarding public health, and preserving valuable resources. Achieving these goals requires a combination of technological innovations, public awareness campaigns, government regulations, and active community involvement.

Improper disposal of waste can result in the pollution of air, water, and soil, posing threats to ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. Conversely, proper waste management practices help mitigate pollution and protect natural resources. By minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, such as those produced by certain waste disposal methods like incineration, waste management efforts contribute to combating climate change. Recycling and composting are particularly effective strategies for reducing emissions.

A thriving waste management market is instrumental in mitigating health risks and preventing the spread of diseases associated with uncontrolled waste. By ensuring proper handling and disposal, waste management efforts prevent contamination and the proliferation of disease-carrying vectors such as insects and rodents.

According to the report, the global waste management market was valued at $1,860,212.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,498,176.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The hazardous waste segment will grow with high CAGR throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the industrial waste segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, during the study period. However, the hazardous waste segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in global population has led to escalated consumption of goods, which increases industrialization and waste generated from industrial operations. However, matured markets of Europe and the Americas are focused on becoming complete eco-friendly regions with an aim to recover waste material as well as promote recycling or re-use, thereby reducing the consumption of fresh natural resources. The chemically reactive components can produce harmful fumes when exposed to any other components. These factors majorly impact environment; thus, it is necessary to dispose hazardous waste. However, government is enforcing stringent regulation toward inadequate storage and transportation of hazardous waste.

The disposing segment holds majority of share in waste management market in 2020

On the basis of service, the disposable segment dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Disposable service is a part of waste management process, where solid waste is treated, while rest of the waste is recycled. Several methods, which include landfills, incineration/combustion, recovery & recycling, plasma gasification, composting, and others are available for waste disposable.

Asia-Pacific region holds majority of share in waste management market in 2020

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global waste management market revenue, and LAMEA is projected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization has led to expansion in the manufacturing sector, which in turn has boosted the economy. This growth acts as a catalyst for the growth of the market. Improvement in infrastructure, increase in waste management reforms, and surge in urban population in emerging markets (such as India and China) are projected to boost the demand for waste management service. The market growth is driven by an increase in urban population in LAMEA, coupled with surge in the use of plastics, cardboards, paper, and other processed products that produce significant amount of waste. These factors together are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

