Krav Maga Martial Arts in Lutz, Florida, Groundbreaking Black Belt Leadership Program
Krav Maga Martial Arts (KMMA), a premier leadership development academy, is proud to announce their summer camp program and Black Belt Leadership Program.
We are more than just a martial arts school; we are a leadership development academy that also happens to teach the most practical self-defense in the world.”LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krav Maga Martial Arts (KMMA), a premier leadership development academy located in Lutz, Florida, is proud to announce their summer camp program and Black Belt Leadership Program. Since opening its doors in October 2000, KMMA has been dedicated to fostering the growth of confident and competent leaders through martial arts. This unique program is designed not only to teach effective self-defense techniques but also to empower individuals to become influential leaders in every aspect of their lives.
The Black Belt Leadership Program at KMMA stands out because it caters to families, encouraging them to train together in an environment that promotes unity and growth. Despite training as a family unit, the program is structured in a way that groups participants based on their specific needs, ensuring that each member receives personalized attention and guidance. This approach helps in creating a supportive community where everyone, from 3 years old and up, can thrive, learn, and develop leadership skills.
Master Stephen Del Castillo, founder and head instructor of KMMA, emphasizes the academy's dual focus on leadership development and self-defense training. "We are more than just a martial arts school; we are a leadership development academy that also happens to teach the most practical self-defense in the world. Our mission is to develop Blackbelt Leaders who are prepared to survive and thrive in any situation and empowered to lead both in their current environments and into their future," says Master Del Castillo.
The Black Belt Leadership Program also complements the academy's other offerings, such as the popular summer camps for kids, providing a year-round opportunity for personal development and growth.
KMMA has a long-standing reputation for excellence, with all instructors being students of the academy. This ensures that the teaching philosophy and values are consistently passed down, maintaining a high standard of training and mentorship.
Testimonials from members of the KMMA family highlight the transformative impact of the academy. John Warwick, a KMMA parent, shares, "KMMA has been an amazing experience, not only for me but for my 8-year-old son as well! Through learning essential techniques for self-defense, I have seen a steady increase in my son’s focus, attitude, and respect for others, as well as himself. The entire staff at KMMA are extremely welcoming and very eager to help elevate students of all ages and experience levels."
Krav Maga Martial Arts is excited to welcome new and existing families to join the Black Belt Leadership Program and embark on a journey of personal and collective empowerment. For more information on how to enroll, please visit our website or contact us directly.
Krav Maga Martial Arts is a leading martial arts and leadership development academy based in Lutz, Florida. Founded in October 2000, KMMA has dedicated itself to teaching effective self-defense techniques through Krav Maga and nurturing the next generation of leaders. The academy offers a range of programs for individuals and families, emphasizing personal growth, fitness, and self-defense.
