Presidential Heating and Plumbing Teams Up with Mass Save to Maximize Homeowner Savings

Presidential Heating & Plumbing partners with Mass Save, aiding homeowners to enhance energy efficiency and cut utility costs.

STONEHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Heating and Plumbing, a leading HVAC and plumbing service provider, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Mass Save, a collaborative initiative of Massachusetts' major electric and natural gas utilities. This partnership is geared toward assisting homeowners in optimizing energy efficiency and saving money on their utility bills.

Mass Save, comprising utilities such as Berkshire Gas, Cape Light Compact, Eversource, Liberty, National Grid, and Unitil, promotes energy efficiency and sustainability. Through this collaboration, Presidential Heating and Plumbing aims to extend the benefits of Mass Save's comprehensive energy-saving programs to its customers.

Homeowners can now take advantage of Mass Save's energy efficiency programs directly through the Presidential Heating and Plumbing website. The online platform simplifies the application process, allowing customers to seamlessly explore various energy-saving upgrades and access the associated benefits.

Presidential Heating and Plumbing's collaboration with Mass Save goes beyond traditional HVAC and plumbing services. It empowers homeowners to make environmentally conscious choices while enjoying financial incentives. Through Mass Save's initiatives, customers can benefit from energy-efficient upgrades, rebates, and other incentives, contributing to a greener and more cost-effective home.

Homeowners interested in exploring the energy-saving opportunities offered by Mass Save can visit the Presidential Heating and Plumbing website.

About Presidential Heating and Plumbing: Presidential Heating and Plumbing is a trusted HVAC and plumbing service provider dedicated to delivering top-quality services to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to energy efficiency, they continue to be a reliable partner for all heating, cooling, and plumbing needs.

