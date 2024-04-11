Submit Release
UFirst Credit Union Honored with Top Workplace Award for Exceptional Employee Satisfaction and Culture

UFirst Credit Union was recognized as a Top Workplace by Energage in 2023, reflecting its dedication to employee well-being and satisfaction.

WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFirst Credit Union proudly announces its recent recognition as a Top Workplaces award recipient for 2023. This prestigious accolade, bestowed upon the credit union by Energage, marks a significant milestone in UFirst's commitment to prioritizing its employees' well-being and satisfaction.

The coveted gold badge awarded to UFirst Credit Union underscores its dedication to fostering a workplace environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered. The Top Workplaces distinction is based solely on anonymous feedback from a Workplace Survey conducted independently by a third party to ensure the results accurately reflect employees' genuine sentiments.

UFirst Credit Union stands out among its peers as an industry leader, earning recognition as a Top Workplaces industry winner. This distinction highlights the credit union's exemplary efforts in cultivating a people-first workplace culture within the financial services sector.

UFirst Credit Union is honored to be named a Top Workplaces award recipient. This recognition is a testament to UFirst Credit Union’s unwavering commitment to their employees' well-being and satisfaction. At UFirst, they strive to create an inclusive and supportive environment where every team member can thrive.

With a mission to improve the financial well-being of its members while providing world-class service, UFirst Credit Union remains steadfast in its dedication to making a difference for every member every day. The Top Workplaces award reaffirms UFirst's position as an employer of choice within the industry, attracting top talent who seek a rewarding and fulfilling career.

For more information about its commitment to excellence, visit the UFirst Credit Union website or call 801-481-8800.

About UFirst Credit Union: UFirst Credit Union is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members while providing world-class service. With a mission to make a difference for every member daily, UFirst remains committed to delivering personalized financial solutions and fostering a supportive workplace culture.

Derek Knowlton
UFirst Credit Union
+1 801-481-8800
marketing@ufirstcu.com
