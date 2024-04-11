EBRD appoints Matteo Patrone as Vice President, Banking

Matteo Patrone has been appointed Vice President, Banking at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In his new role, Mr Patrone will have an overall responsibility for the effective delivery of the Bank’s investment and advisory activities in the EBRD’s countries of operations, as well as contributing to the delivery of policy engagement activities. He will also be a member of the Executive Committee.

The appointment takes effect on 1st of May, 2024.

Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD said: ‘I am delighted by this appointment and convinced that Matteo’s experience, notably demonstrated in his prior role as Managing Director, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus (EEC), uniquely qualifies him to lead the Banking Vice-Presidency. Since the beginning of the war, Matteo has spearheaded the EBRD’s efforts to support Ukraine, overseeing the deployment of EUR 4 billion, delivering extensive policy dialogue and technical assistance in a number of areas, from EU accession, governance to capacity building in several institutions and government agencies. His professionalism, wealth of experience and proficient skills represent essential attributes sought by the EBRD at a pivotal point in the Bank’s history, when we face challenges and opportunities presented by our existing and planned new countries of operation.’

Mr. Patrone has a career spanning 30 years that includes senior management and leadership positions in merchant banking, private equity, management consulting and engineering, including at Accenture and Finanziaria Internazionale. He joined the EBRD in 2008 as a senior banker within the Corporate Equity team. In 2012, he became Director for Serbia, based in Belgrade and in 2015, he moved to Bucharest as the Director, Regional Head for Romania and Bulgaria. In 2018, Matteo Patrone was appointed Managing Director, EEC. In this role, he has been responsible for the Bank’s operations and policy engagement initiatives in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Matteo Patrone holds an MBA from INSEAD and an MS degree cum laude in Mechanical Engineering from Genoa University.