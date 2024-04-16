PropTech Pioneer Beekin Expands Leadership Team to Broaden Focus on AI
As rental housing navigates a turbulent enviromment, Beekin sees market demand for AI platform and continues to grow executive team of industry veterans.
Pat has helped scale early-stage companies to market leadership, and also built systems at multi-billion-dollar firms. Pat's deep and multifaceted experience is a fantastic addition to our team.”NEW YORK, NY, US, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin Inc., a developer of next-generation AI platforms for rental housing investors and lenders, today announced the addition of industry veteran Patrick Flint to its stellar team of industry veterans in rental housing.
— Vidur Gupta, Founder & CEO, Beekin
Prior to joining Beekin, Flint was most recently Vice President of Problem Management at RealPage. In this role, he was responsible for enterprise problem management, process, and governance for all RealPage products across five business units. Prior to RealPage, he spent a decade as Vice President of Operations at Rainmaker Group, helping scale the LRO revenue management product prior to the company’s acquisition by RealPage. Pat holds an MBA in Decision Sciences from Georgia State University and obtained his bachelor's degree in Economics from University of North Texas.
"I am excited to work with a group of technologists and operators who are applying cutting edge AI to solve some of the biggest problems facing the rental housing industry,” says Flint. “I have always enjoyed working with growth companies that are pioneers. Beekin is definitely a disruptor in space at a time when change and efficiency is needed the most.”
Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin said, “Pat is an industry veteran with a reputation and charisma par none. Through his background in both scaling early-stage companies to market leadership as well as building processes and systems at large multi-billion-dollar companies, Pat has done it all. We are looking forward to building the next generation of AI tools with Pat’s insights.”
About Beekin
Beekin is a decision intelligence platform designed for institutional investors and lenders in the rental housing sector. Through patented software for rent valuations, revenue optimization and rental indexation, Beekin’s platform is boosting NOI, increasing customer retention and driving operational efficiencies across underwriting and asset management for some of the top property companies in the United States. For more information, visit beekin.co.
Cameron
Thomas
+1 416-660-9801
email us here