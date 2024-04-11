Microgreens Market: Growth, Benefits, and Opportunities

Microgreens Market

The microgreens market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2028.

This press release outlines the burgeoning microgreens market, highlighting its nutritional value, growth prospects, and opportunities, particularly in Europe.” — Allied Market Research

Microgreens are more than just miniature versions of vegetables and herbs—they're nutritional dynamos! Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, these tiny seedlings offer a concentrated burst of goodness. From kale and broccoli to basil and pea shoots, microgreens are a versatile addition to any diet.

Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are primarily cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they require intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is most commonly used.

𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀:

📍 Rich in Nutrients: Microgreens are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, promoting overall health and well-being.

📍 Antioxidant Content: With high levels of antioxidants, microgreens help combat free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of diseases like cancer.

📍 Tailored Nutrition: Researchers are exploring the possibility of tailoring microgreens to provide specific nutrients, making them beneficial for various dietary needs.

📍 Sustainability: Easily grown at home, microgreens offer a sustainable way to enjoy fresh, seasonal vegetables, even in limited spaces.

𝗡𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲:

The nutritional content of microgreens varies by type, but they generally boast higher concentrations of nutrients than their mature counterparts. For example, 100 grams of kale microgreens provide only 29 calories but a wealth of vitamins and minerals.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀:

📍 Scatter seeds on potting soil, mist with water, and place in sunlight or under a grow light.

📍 Continue misting daily to keep the soil moist.

📍 Harvest after 1–3 weeks, cutting above the soil line.

You can find microgreens growing kits online to start your own indoor garden.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝘁:

📍 Salad and sandwich garnishes

📍 Smoothie additions

📍 Omelet or frittata ingredients

📍 Toppings for pizzas or flatbreads

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

📍 Purchase from reputable suppliers.

📍 Check sell-by dates.

📍 Refrigerate and consume within 10 days.

Growing microgreens at home allows better control over safety factors, such as using clean soil and water.

𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆:

Microgreens are not just a trendy addition to meals; they are a practical and economical way to boost nutrition. Whether you're a health enthusiast, a foodie, or someone looking to grow fresh produce at home, microgreens deserve a spot on your plate.

The European microgreens market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as government support for greenhouse farming, increasing adoption of innovative farming technologies, and the rise of startups focusing on microgreens production and distribution.

Government subsidies and technical assistance are playing a crucial role in encouraging greenhouse farming, leading to an expansion of the area under cultivation. This support is expected to contribute to the continued growth of the microgreens market in Europe.

The forecasted growth of the European microgreens market, from $415.5 million in 2019 to an estimated $640.3 million by 2028, indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the period from 2021 to 2028. This growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing number of startups entering the market and focusing on the production and sale of microgreens. One notable example is Infarm, a Berlin-based startup that has developed vertical farming technology to bring fresh produce closer to consumers. Its expansion into Paris is a testament to the growing demand for locally grown microgreens.

Key players in the microgreens industry are focusing on product launches and business expansion to strengthen their market position, increase profitability, and remain competitive. Some of the prominent players in the market include AeroFarms, Fresh Origins, Gotham Greens, Madar Farms, 2BFresh, The Chef's Garden Inc., Farmbox Greens LLC, Living Earth Farm, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture, and Bowery Farming.

These players are likely to continue innovating and expanding their operations to capitalize on the growing demand for microgreens in Europe and maintain their leadership positions in the market.

