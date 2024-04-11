Monaco Principality renews its collaboration with UNAIDS

GENEVA/MONACO, 11 April 2024— Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS—the organization leading the global fight against AIDS—met with HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and HSH Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and government officials to strengthen Monaco’s collaboration with UNAIDS.

“Monaco is a long-standing and valued partner of UNAIDS. We continue to work together on our broad programme and also in key countries,” said Ms Byanyima. “What we particularly value is how Monaco shows such innovation in fighting HIV, and we learn from each other.”

During a visit to the Fight AIDS Monaco Association, Ms Byanyima and HSH Princess Stéphanie and Ms Byanyima met with volunteers, staff and members of the Association. Fight AIDS Monaco, founded in 2004 by Princess Stéphanie, supports people living with and affected by HIV in Monaco and the neighbouring area. They also fund projects in Madagascar, Burundi, South Africa, Mauritius, and more exceptionally Ukraine, Lebanon and Morocco.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Fight AIDS Monaco team, celebrating your 20th year – an important milestone- and one that shows your sustained commitment to ending AIDS,” said Ms Byanyima. “It is organizations like yours that make a difference for people’s overall well-being: a safe space to share, kindness and compassion when it is most needed.”

As they gathered around an AIDS memorial quilt, Princess Stéphanie said, “We are a small country, but we can achieve great things.” She then added, “Our foundation is a place where everyone is treated with dignity and without judgement. Fight AIDS Monaco is about giving life.”

Ms Byanyima also thanked Princess Stéphanie for her unwavering engagement as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador and expressed her appreciation for the Princess’s work to address HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

Despite huge progress in the HIV response, globally AIDS still claimed a life every minute in 2022. Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Christophe Robino, stressed that his government’s low cases of new HIV infections was a victory but one not to be taken for granted.

“This is a cause that we need to tackle daily and one day we will be able to end AIDS but we must keep talking about it while it still exists,” Mr Robino said.

Since 1988, Monaco has been implementing an integrated policy on ending HIV as a public health threat. The policy has resulted in free, anonymous HIV screening centres as well as prevention and testing campaigns in schools and businesses.

Earlier during her visit, Ms Byanyima had a working meeting with representatives from the Monegasque government and Fight AIDS Monaco.

Isabelle Berro Amedei, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation said, “Health is one of Monaco’s priorities and that includes the fight against HIV in partner countries. We lead cooperation efforts to support countries where HIV prevalence is high like South Africa, Madagascar and Mozambique.”

Monaco signed a framework agreement with UNAIDS in 2007 and has provided support for UNAIDS work in Haiti (2010-2013), Burundi (2014-2016) and South Africa since 2017. The government of Monaco, Fight AIDS Monaco and UNAIDS vowed to continue their close collaboration on ending AIDS and reiterated their commitment to the Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026 focusing on ending inequalities to end AIDS.

UNAIDS

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organizations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at unaids.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

FIGHT AIDS MONACO

Founded in 2004 by Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, Fight AIDS Monaco is a non-profit organization that helps people living with HIV. It also raises awareness about HIV prevention in schools and supports access to treatment and services in countries like Madagascar, Burundi, Mauritius and Ukraine.