Embedded Systems Market to Surpass USD 172 Billion by 2031, Fueled by Demand in Automotive and Industrial Automation
Embedded Systems Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Industry Analysis
According to the SNS Insider report, the Embedded Systems Market size reached a valuation of USD 100.12 Billion in 2023. The market is projected to surge further, reaching USD 172 Billion by 2031 and growing at a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.97% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Embedded systems are playing a transformative role in the automotive industry, particularly in ADAS technology incorporated into electric and hybrid vehicles. The growing environmental consciousness and increasing demand for these vehicles have significantly contributed to the embedded system market's growth. the high manufacturing costs associated with embedded systems due to the complexities involved in design and production can create a challenge. Specialized components and specific production processes elevate the manufacturing expenses, potentially hindering market entry for new companies and impacting product pricing, especially in industries with stringent safety or regulatory requirements. The ongoing technological advancements and economies of scale are gradually driving down embedded system costs, making them more accessible to a wider range of companies and industries as demand continues to rise. significant challenge is the vulnerability of embedded systems to cyberattacks and security breaches. The critical information stored in embedded devices, especially in sectors such as military, finance, healthcare, and data centers, necessitates robust security measures.
Top Companies Featured in Embedded Systems Market Report:
• Intel Corporation
• Infineon Technologies
• Microsoft Corporation
• Renesas Electronics
• Microchip Technology
• Texas Instruments
• NXP Semiconductors
• Samsung Electronics
• Fujitsu Limited
• STMicroelectronics
Report Scope:
An embedded system is essentially a specialized computer system powered by a microprocessor. Designed to perform a dedicated function within a larger system or operate independently, it's the brain behind many devices, ranging from simple digital watches to complex applications in hybrid vehicles and avionics. These systems use various components and are in high demand due to growth in IoT, automotive electronics, and industrial automation. Advancements in wireless communication will further boost their adoption. High energy consumption can compromise the overall lifespan of embedded devices and is further affected by rising temperatures, impacting performance. Are some challenges for market.
Embedded Systems Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY PRODUCT
• Hardware
• Software
The Hardware segment secured the largest market share in 2023 due to the extensive use of microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other hardware components in embedded systems across various industries.
BY SYSTEM SIZE
• Small-scale Embedded Systems
• Medium-scale Embedded Systems
• Large-scale Embedded Systems
BY APPLICATION
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Energy
• Communication
• Consumer Electronics
• Aerospace and Defense
• Healthcare
The Communication segment dominated the market. The rising demand for seamless connectivity in diverse applications like automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation has fueled the growth of this segment.
The Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and impacted the availability of raw materials critical for embedded system production. This includes essential components such as semiconductors, neon gas (used in chip production), and palladium (used in various electronic components). These disruptions have led to production delays and increasing prices for embedded systems, potentially hindering market growth in the short term.
The war has also caused a global energy crisis, with rising fuel costs impacting transportation and logistics. This can further inflate production costs and limit the accessibility of embedded systems for certain sectors.
Impact of Economic Downturn
A potential global economic slowdown could dampen the demand for embedded systems across various sectors. Businesses might postpone investments in new technologies or reduce their spending on non-essential functionalities, impacting the market growth of embedded systems. Consumer spending on electronic devices incorporating embedded systems could also decline due to rising inflation and economic uncertainty.
For instance, the demand for embedded systems in critical infrastructure and defense applications might remain steady or even increase due to heightened security concerns. The cost-optimization efforts during an economic downturn could lead to increased adoption of automation solutions powered by embedded systems.
Regional Analysis
North America region is dominating the embedded systems market, with holding highest Revenue share in 2023 due to its strong presence of established technology giants, significant investments in R&D, and high adoption rates of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing government initiatives to promote technological advancements, and a growing consumer base with a Increasing demand for electronics and connected devices. The war in Ukraine and its consequent economic repercussions are expected to dampen the growth of the embedded systems market in Europe in the short term.
Key Takeaways
• The embedded systems market holds significant growth potential driven by advancements in ADAS, electromobility, and IoT.
• Challenges like high manufacturing costs, security vulnerabilities, and energy consumption require ongoing technological solutions.
• Regional variations exist, with North America leading currently and Asia Pacific projected for the highest growth.
Recent Developments
• October 2023: Renesas Electronics Corporation partnered with EdgeCortix to accelerate the development of AI/ML technologies for embedded systems. This collaboration aims to simplify AI integration for customers.
• October 2023: Infineon Technologies AG collaborated with Eatron Technologies to equip microcontrollers with advanced machine learning solutions for Electric Vehicle (EV) battery management systems. This partnership focuses on improving charging speed, range, and battery health.
• July 2023: Microchip Technology Inc. announced plans to invest USD 300 million in expanding its operations in the Indian market, focusing on R&D and facility upgrades. This move signifies the growing importance of the Asia Pacific region for the embedded systems market.
• May 2023: STMicroelectronics launched the STM32MP2 series, new microprocessors designed for edge AI applications. These processors integrate advanced features like multimedia capabilities, robust security, and industrial interfaces, catering to the growing demand for AI-powered embedded systems.
